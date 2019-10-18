Oligarch of the Month: The Sacklers

Not so long ago, the Sackler name was stamped across the most rarified perches in Manhattan—in the psychobiology department at Columbia University, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and at the Museum of Natural History. Lately, though, we’ve been seeing the Sackler moniker in far less esteemed venues, as a cluster of lawsuits have uncovered how Sackler marketing spurred on the American opioid crisis. More than 400,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses since the family’s company, Purdue Pharma, released OxyContin in 1996.

To be sure, our financial titans and philanthropy recipients tolerate plenty of bad behavior, but even they are queasy about associating with the country’s most notorious limited liability cartel. The Guggenheim, for example, has stopped accepting donations from the Sackler clan, while the hedge fund Hildene expelled Sackler money. Even JPMorgan Chase, which enjoyed an impressive run of wheeling and dealing with Bernie Madoff, has spurned their patronage.