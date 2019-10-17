



That afternoon, Mischutin set a course toward Malta. The Italians surely wouldn’t budge, and he and Isler had no desire to press the point that Carola Rackete had already so elegantly made, or to risk losing the Alan Kurdi, which would leave precisely zero rescue ships in the Libyan SAR zone, with more migrant boats launching each day. Malta did not look promising. Their most recent communication, Isler said, was “not exactly a yes.” It was, indeed, more of a no: “Please be informed,” Malta’s RCC had warned, “that Malta has no obligation to assign you with a place of safety.” As we got closer, they emailed again, in capitals this time: “there is no authority to enter malta.”

We sailed through the night, our guests stretched out in blankets on the deck, the Milky Way swirling above. We were just outside Maltese waters by the next afternoon, but one 16-year-old boy hadn’t gotten up that morning. He was skeletally thin, and too weak to stand without help. Another, also 16 and no stouter, was complaining of severe pain from a swollen tumor on his chest, and the sole woman among our passengers, who the day before had appeared to be gaining strength, was vomiting blood. (The ship’s medical staff told me that her torso was so disfigured with scars that she had been ashamed to undress even in the company of a female doctor.) Mischutin contacted Malta’s RCC to request a medical evacuation.

The RCC responded that they would not perform a medivac unless we sailed to a coordinate seven hours farther away from Malta. Unhappily, Mischutin headed north. The news came on the way: Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had reached an agreement with the European Commission. Malta would bring all 65 rescued migrants ashore, but other EU states would take them in. No one had expected it to happen so fast. Isler conjectured that we had Carola Rackete to thank—and that Muscat, less fond of headlines than Salvini, didn’t want to risk a repeat of her standoff in Lampedusa.

When Mischutin made the announcement, the deck erupted in rejoicing. Everyone was jumping, hugging, shouting, picking up crew members and hoisting them up on their shoulders. The Somalis formed a circle, clapping and singing, Mahad leading them from one triumphant song to another. Even Anwar joined in. Then, just as abruptly, a few minutes before the Maltese patrol boat appeared in the distance, the revelry ceased. The refugees tidied the deck, folded the blankets on which they had slept, and brushed their teeth in unison over the starboard rail. Who knew when they would have the luxury of toothpaste again?

When the Maltese tied up along aside us, the migrants’ faces went tense as they studied the Maltese sailors in their black shorts and blue vinyl gloves. They were nervous still, but smiling again as they climbed from deck to deck, reaching over one another’s shoulders and shaking every last hand they could. We watched them wave goodbye until they were too far away to see.

Late the next morning, we had not even made it back to the Libyan SAR zone when Mischutin overheard a call on the radio. In Arabic-accented Italian, a fisherman was telling the coast guard in Lampedusa that he had found a drifting wooden boat packed with people, and that there were women and children aboard. The Italians weren’t saying much back, and the fisherman was getting angry. “Do they have to die?” he kept saying.

Mischutin got on the radio, asked the fisherman for his coordinates and told him we would be there, but that it would take us seven hours—everything on the Alan Kurdi seemed to take seven hours. Finally, an Italian coast guard officer could be heard telling the fisherman that his boat was in the Maltese SAR zone. “Did you call the Maltese?” he asked.

The fisherman assured Mischutin that he would give the migrants a sea anchor to keep them from drifting, and would stay close until we arrived. The Italians had been right: The coordinates put the wooden boat inside Malta’s rescue zone, so Isler emailed the Maltese RCC. They did not seem pleased to hear from him again. They would send a boat—an “asset” they called it—they wrote, and warned, “You are to refrain from taking any actions prior to receiving any instructions from RCC Malta.”

But no instructions were forthcoming, and we were already on our way. Over the next six hours, emails and radio calls flew back and forth: the Maltese authorities refusing to give the Alan Kurdi permission to do anything, assigning responsibility for the rescue instead to a passing cargo ship with no rescue capabilities, insisting that their “asset” would be there. In the end, the cargo ship’s captain let the Alan Kurdi take charge. It was after seven when the first RHIB returned with eight people on board: four women, three children—aged five, three, and 18 months—and the children’s father. The kids were crying. So was their dad. He was Syrian and badly sunburned, his blue eyes rimmed with red. As soon as he sat, he began shaking with anguish, not yet ready to believe that he and his family were safe, that he would not have to watch his children die. We gave them water and granola bars. They ate hungrily. The RHIB came back with another load, all men this time. Two of them dropped to their knees, bowing in prayer as soon as they stepped onto the deck. The Syrian father clutched his children in his lap, his wife leaning against him, fussing with the kids. They were talking now and even smiling at one another, then hugging and falling again into tears.

By 8 p.m. all 44 passengers were on board the Alan Kurdi. More than half were from Pakistan, the rest from Guinea, Libya, and Syria. They told me that they had left the Libyan town of Zuwara three days earlier—some said four—and after twelve hours had run out of fuel. They drifted through that day and the next one. “We think that we are all dead,” a young Pakistani named Jibran told me. A few started drinking seawater. The fisherman who found them, Jibran said, gave them what water and food he could spare.

We waited. The rescue boat did not arrive from Malta. Instead, nine hours after the RCC had promised to dispatch it, the Maltese sent an angry email ordering Mischutin to sail northeast, toward Malta, scolding him for taking “unilateral actions without prior consultation,” and warning that if he again failed to “abide by instructions,” they would not coordinate with the Alan Kurdi in future rescues. In this case, abiding by their instructions would likely have meant letting 44 people die. (Malta’s RCC, prime minister’s office, and Department of Information did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story.)

We sailed northeast as ordered; in the end, we sailed all night. At 7:38 the next morning, Malta’s RCC emailed a coordinate about 45 minutes ahead of us, where Mischutin was instructed to rendezvous “with a Maltese Patrol Craft and transfer all the migrants.” Ten minutes after we arrived there, another email came with a new coordinate five hours farther to the northeast. It went on like that. Three hours later, they sent a new coordinate; an hour and 20 minutes later, another one; and another 25 minutes after that.

In the meantime, I spoke with the Syrian family. Only Shadi, the father, was Syrian, it turned out. His wife, Nuha, was Palestinian. Shadi had fled Idlib in 2012. In the Libyan city of Misrata, he met Nuha, who had herself fled there from Gaza. They married and started a family. When the civil war flared up again in April, Shadi, a welder, carried on working, living as normally as he could until about a month ago, when a man he described as a gangster came to his door. The men with him wore uniforms, he said, “but they are not police, they are gangsters.” They put a gun to the head of his daughter, Leila, the five-year-old, while they searched the house. They took Nuha’s jewelry and all the money he had stashed. Shadi understood that they could not be safe in Libya. He sold his car, the house, everything, and paid a smuggler $2,000. He teared up again recalling the hours they had spent drifting and his certainty that his children would die. Reaching the deck of the Alan Kurdi, he said, “was like a new life.”

At 1:55 p.m., 25-and-a-half hours after the Maltese authorities had promised to dispatch a rescue vessel, one appeared alongside the Alan Kurdi. Its sailors wore white hazmat suits and masks, as if they had been sent to Chernobyl. They took baby Yusuf first, belted into a life jacket bigger than he was. Shadi passed them three-year-old Mustafa, his little brown sandals on the wrong feet. Nuha crossed over, then Shadi, then a cousin carrying little Leila, then all the other adults, one by one. No deal had been made with the European Commission this time. The migrants would stay in Malta, where they would likely be detained for at least the first week. If they apply for asylum, they will spend months if not years awaiting a final decision, living in overcrowded reception centers under conditions that one local NGO has described as “deplorable.” The Libyans and Syrians will likely be allowed to stay. Most of the Pakistanis will not.

That night, after dinner, Isler announced that we would not return to the SAR zone. “This mission is finished,” he said. The crew took the news in silence. Everyone knew what it meant: There would be no one else out there. In our absence, more people would very likely die. We had been lucky, Isler explained. We had expected to make a single rescue and then to wait for days or weeks off Lampedusa or Malta. Instead we had made two rescues, and saved 109 people. We were all more exhausted than any of us wanted to admit. A new crew would replace us in a week. We would be foolish to push our luck further.

Four days later, I slept in, until nearly 8, and brought my coffee out onto the deck. There were gulls above the ship again, and Styrofoam floating past on the sea. We were near land. On the horizon, I could make out Mallorca, where we would disembark that afternoon. We sailed past the island of Cabrera, which is uninhabited now, but in the early sixteenth century served as a base for the Ottoman admiral Heyreddin Barbarossa, who ferried tens of thousands of Muslim refugees fleeing Spain across the sea to what is now Algeria. On one of the long, quiet days of our return journey, I had read about the discovery, in a Greek cave, of a human cranium that was dated to 210,000 years ago, about 140,000 years earlier than scientists had until recently believed that humans first emigrated from Africa. People—real people, like you and me, with hard skulls and hearts that pump blood and all the love, fear, and courage that come with it—have been crossing this sea for a very long time, long before the birth of the nation state and before what we now call “Europe” understood itself as something distinct, except in the crudest geographical sense, from Africa or Asia. More will come, many more, and they will judge us as we judge those who came before us.

The morning haze was clearing. It was a perfect Saturday for the sailboats cruising beneath the cliffs of Mallorca. In Palma, we docked beside a cruise ship. Two others just like it were moored there, too. The closest one was 14 stories high and as long from stern to bow as four New York City blocks. I counted 16 lifeboats on its sides, each one capable of carrying 440 people to safety. A few passengers smoked on the terraces outside their cabins, gazing down in boredom as we docked. From the pier, we could see the water slide on the cruise ship’s top deck. Every minute or two, someone else shot past through the chute above us, arms stretched to the future, and disappeared out of sight.