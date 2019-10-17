In the end, we would rescue 109 people. In context the number seems small. Since the beginning of 2014, nearly 19,000 people have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Those are the ones we know of. Untallied others disappear without a trace. However much glamour its name still retains, the Mediterranean is now the deadliest border on Earth, a boundary between two worlds, one guarded for the rich, the other suffered by the poor. Its waters hide not only the bodies of thousands of missing migrants, but also the suffering they are running from: the torture camps and slave auctions of Libya, an entire economy of monetized pain subsidized by the European Union in the name of the rule of law. This is a story of that sea, and of what happens far from land when no one else is watching. It is a story of hope and extraordinary strength, but also of hypocrisies as deep and suffocating as the sea itself.

Since the beginning of 2014, nearly 19,000 people have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Untallied others disappear without a trace.

When I arrived in the small Spanish port of Burriana, NGO ships were again making headlines all over Europe. For months they had largely disappeared from the news—and from the Mediterranean—until a German rescue ship called the Sea Watch 3 defied Italian authorities by sailing, with 53 rescued migrants aboard, to the Italian island of Lampedusa. Italy’s far-right government was refusing to let the migrants enter the harbor, and, in an ongoing effort to criminalize sea rescue, then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini issued a decree that would allow authorities to fine NGOs as much as 50,000 euros, about $56,000, for entering Italian waters. (That figure has since been raised to one million euros.) With Sea Watch 3 stranded, the Alan Kurdi would be the only rescue ship searching the deadly waters off Libya for the entirety of my time on board. “It is not a comfortable feeling,” confided Sea-Eye’s chairman, Gorden Isler, “to be the last one.”

Nonetheless, on the evening of June 26, after days of training in the still, green waters of Burriana’s harbor, we sailed past the old fishing wharves and the last stone blocks of the breakwater. Soon the water was blue and deep, and our ship was pitching and yawing with the slightest surf. When the sun rose the next morning, the gulls that followed us from the harbor were gone, the land a low smear on the western horizon. Whatever uncertainties awaited, the crew was relieved to be going. There were 20 of us, mostly German, a mix of professional sailors and fresh-eyed volunteers. Some were clean-cut—for the first week anyway—others pierced and tattooed. One of the sailors had spent a month in a Russian prison for protesting oil drilling in the Barents Sea. Isler, round-faced and boyish, ran a small insurance firm in Hamburg. Waldemar Mischutin, our lanky, Russian-born captain, was a veteran of the Aquarius, another NGO ship that was grounded last year.