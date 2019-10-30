Redesigning American Schools in an Age of Mass Shootings

Schools can do more than normalize the now-routine epidemic of school shootings. Outside the United States, countries are taking school design in a strikingly different direction. Take, for example, Denmark’s Roskilde Festival Folk High School, which opened in 2019. Constructed within what was once an abandoned factory, the school features “boxes” staggered around a common area. Each contains workshops housing everything from recording studios to dance halls. In Bellaterra, Spain, primary schools are designed so that no child experiences the same scenery two years in a row; classrooms have different spatial layouts, geometric shapes, and views from their windows. And new schools across Europe have made use of existing structures and recycled materials to meet their sustainability goals.

Not only do American schools fall short in these areas, many, such as the schools in Baltimore, Maryland, where insufficient heating systems forced the city to send hundreds of students home last winter, also fail to meet their students’ most basic needs. More than half of American schools need extensive renovation. Such poor conditions, from unheated buildings to outdated textbooks, only serve to make the focus on preventing school shootings more absurd. What does it say about this country that instead of designing schools that better the lives of students, teachers, and the planet, taxpayers are spending millions each year to build schools that only reinforce and normalize their trauma and fear? When we prioritize the rights of guns above the rights of children, we as a culture are giving up on the idea of school as an enriching, joyous place. We’re building lasting monuments to Congress’s failure to act.