The Bittersweet Joy of Fat Bear Week

Fitz is a former Katmai park ranger and the resident naturalist at explore.org. He is, in other words, the Fat Bear expert. He sees Fat Bear Week as “a rare glimmer of hope and ecosystem health in a world really that is wounded by climate change and extinction.”

“Katmai is one of those rare places where the ecosystem’s potential is fully realized,” Fitz said. “But that’s not necessarily guaranteed for the future.”

“Fifteen, twenty years ago, they could have done a Fat Bear Week out in British Columbia, but they can’t do that now because the bears are basically starving to death.”

The bears (and salmon) of Katmai seem to have weathered the soaring temperatures this year. But as the climate continues to change, the park and its beloved inhabitants will likely start seeing wide-ranging effects. The Arctic is the fastest changing environment in the world, warming twice as fast as the rest of the globe. The bears of Katmai live well below the Arctic Circle, but as sea ice melts, polar bears are hunting on land more—and competing with brown bears for food.

The brown bears’ diets are already changing because of climate change. Brown bears on Kodiak Island, across the water from Katmai, have begun eating more berries as changing conditions allow the berries to ripen later in the year. That interferes with the timeline for eating salmon, which could in turn affect the ecosystems in places like Katmai. “Bears are a major vector to transfer salmon nutrients into different parts of a watershed,” Fitz said. “Because they carry carcasses into the forest, they carry salmon in their digestive tracts and then as they deposit them in urine and scat, they’re spreading salmon nutrients throughout much of the area.”

The salmon that feed bears and fertilize forests could be at risk from climate change as well. So far in Katmai, those salmon are doing great— “gangbusters,” as Fitz puts it. The 2018 sockeye salmon run in Bristol Bay was the largest on record, and 2019 wasn’t far behind. But for the salmon lingering in a downstream lake this summer while Brooks River heated up, these new extremes could be fatal. Sockeye salmon process the oxygen in water more efficiently the colder it is, so they need more oxygen when the water is hotter. But warmer water contains less dissolved oxygen.