The White House Knows It’s Losing on Impeachment

Cipollone does not repeat the president’s most incendiary attacks on the House from recent weeks: namely, that the impeachment inquiry amounts to a coup and that Democrats risk a civil war by continuing with it. But he conveys the same gist by arguing that any attempt by Democrats to impeach Trump would be illegitimate and unconstitutional. To that end, Cipollone raises a series of procedural complaints about the Democrats’ approach to impeachment. Rather than negotiate with the House about that process, he tries to dictate how it should conduct Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

“To comply with the Constitution’s demands, appropriate procedures would include—at a minimum—the right to see all evidence, to present evidence, to call witnesses, to have counsel present at all hearings, to cross-examine all witnesses, to make objections relating to the examination of witnesses or the admissibility of testimony and evidence, and to respond to evidence and testimony,” the letter states. “Likewise, the Committees must provide for the disclosure of all evidence favorable to the President and all evidence bearing on the credibility of witnesses called to testify in the inquiry.”

This is misleading, to say the least. The House’s role in the impeachment is analogous to that of a grand jury. Pelosi and Adam Schiff are not the president’s judges; they are his prosecutors. Trump will have plenty of opportunities to defend himself—to offer evidence, to call their own witnesses, to cross-examine the House’s witnesses, and more—if he goes on trial before the Senate. Whether Cipollone’s assertion comes from deception or incompetence is unclear. “It’s as though the White House is unfamiliar with the difference between impeachment in the House and trial in the Senate,” Michigan Representative Justin Amash quipped on Twitter. “It’s also as though the White House is unfamiliar with the Constitution generally.”

Cipollone’s claims that the president is being denied due process also ring as disingenuous after events earlier in the day. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was scheduled to make a voluntary appearance before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday morning to answer questions about his involvement. Interest in Sondland’s role in the Ukraine scandal grew last week after House investigators released text messages between him and Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine at the time.

“Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” Taylor asked him on September 1. “Call me,” Sondland immediately replied. On September 9, Taylor raised more concerns about the hold on military aid. “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” he wrote. Five hours later, Sondland replied. “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions,” he wrote. “The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” Sondland then asked Taylor to communicate by phone instead of text messages.

