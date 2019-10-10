The Grim Lottery of Surprise Medical Bill Stories

Here is a sentence that is sure to ruin your day: One third of the $5 billion that GoFundMe has raised in its nine years went towards medical expenses. Visiting the website and searching “cancer” or “insulin” is like poking your head into a Victorian madhouse, or a jail in hell: The desperate pleas, hands reaching out for help, none more deserving than the rest, all because of the neglect and torment that the rich choose to foist upon the poor. If you have $50 to drop on GoFundMe, that’s great; but for every campaign you donate to, there are hundreds more you can’t help. There’s no guarantee that the campaigns that raise the most money will go to the neediest people, or that it won’t be a combination of the size of their social media network and sheer luck that will determine whether they can pay their bills or not.



An individual might get lucky and have their GoFundMe show up in a news story. They might get a call from NPR about their medical bill. For those people and their families, it makes all the difference in the world. Journalists can take pride in such reversals; it would seem that they have a high success rate in balancing the scales for people caught in these traps. But journalists are hopelessly outnumbered. You can assign a whole newsroom to this task and barely make a dent. And so, in the system at large, nothing seems to change.

Why do the stories like Hassanzai’s or Calver’s keep happening? Largely, because of hospital pricing practices and the adjacent problem of insurance networks. Insurance networks ostensibly exist to lower prices (which explains why America spends twice what some other OECD countries spend per capita on health care). Insurers bargain on rates with providers, who then get access to that insurer’s patients, which is supposed to lower premiums and costs overall. If the provider is in-network, insurance will pay for more or all of the cost. If the provider is out-of-network, the insurance company might pay a bit, depending on how generous your plan is, but the patient is likely to be stuck with the balance. This is supposed to encourage patients to be sensible, shop around for care, and carefully ensure they go to only in-network providers. But this is impractical, if not impossible, for patients in dire need of emergency care.

