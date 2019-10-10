How the Drug War Blob Took Over The Washington Post

Which brings us to Congress. What, precisely, did Congress fail to do, aside from put communities at risk of HIV and Hep C by defunding syringe programs? The investigation spells out how Congress neglected to fully fund programs to the tune of many billions of dollars that experts like LaBelle argue are needed to rebuild America’s crumbling treatment infrastructure. Indeed, that’s a massive failure for which Congress is solely responsible. But other actions Congress failed to take, per the Post, involve bills collecting dust that would put sanctions on China, Mexico, and other countries that “aren’t cooperating with U.S. efforts to outlaw fentanyl.”

Highlighting bills that would sanction countries that source America’s demand for drugs illustrates the boundaries of what’s possible in drug policy. America has long flexed its Drug War muscles in countries like Colombia and Mexico by providing billions of dollars in military aid. For example, the DEA helped orchestrate the assassination of Pablo Escobar and the eventual capture, prosecution, and conviction of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. But America has no authority to fly attack helicopters into China, raid labs manufacturing fentanyl, or assassinate rogue chemists. The force of America’s global Drug War stops at China’s door, where the preferred strong arm of enforcement gives way to the soft arm of diplomacy. Given Trump’s so-called trade war with China, the diplomatic route seems to be going nowhere fast.

And of course, the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S. from Mexico did not stop after Guzmán’s capture. America’s presence in Colombia has also imploded in spectacular fashion. According to the United Nations, in recent years cocaine production in Colombia has hit new records.