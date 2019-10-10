The Nobel Prize in Literature Is Just Trolling Now

But when Olsson stepped through the Academy’s gilded double doors to announce the winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prizes, it became clear that the Academy had set out to invite criticism, not quell it. The winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize was Olga Tokarczuk, a Polish novelist whose ambitious, deeply political work has made her an enemy of nationalists in her country. The 2019 Nobel Prize was won by Austrian Peter Handke, one of the greatest novelists of his generation who is now most famous for having eulogized Slobodan Milošević, the Serbian military leader who died while being tried for war crimes at The Hague.

This was not, in other words, a clean break from the past for the Academy. Instead, as Swedish journalist and Nobel-watcher Jens Liljestrand told me, “The prizes mirror the Academy’s identity crises.” Handke was likely “a concession to the Academy old guard,” while Tokarczuk represents the kind of new voice Olsson said he intends to elevate. And both awards show that, despite its professed global ambitions, the Nobel Prize in Literature is still bogged down in Europe. Taken together, it’s difficult to discern what the Prize stands for anymore, other than to provide a new shock every time October rolls around.

Tokarczuk is an emerging literary celebrity whose Flights won the Man Booker Prize in 2018. Her work challenges the nationalist myths being spouted by a growing number of would-be despots across Europe, including in her native Poland. The Books of Jacob, a 1,000-page historical novel set in Europe in the 18th century, won the Nike Award, Poland’s highest literary honor in 2015, resulting in controversy. “There’s a lot of xenophobia that Olga was trying to fight with The Books of Jacob,” Jennifer Croft, who is currently translating the book into English (and translated Flights), told me. “The novel shows that in Poland’s Golden Age, Poland was actually incredibly diverse.” The portrait of a diverse Polish nation “angered a lot of people,” Croft said. “A lot of people called for her to leave the country since she was a traitor to the nation. That has abated somewhat but I’m sure that, with this announcement, it will rear its ugly head again.”

