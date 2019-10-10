The Nobel Prize in Literature Is Just Trolling Now

After a one-year absence brought on by an ugly and convoluted sexual abuse and financial malfeasance scandal, the Nobel Prize in Literature returned in 2019 with a charm offensive. The Swedish Academy’s Nobel Committee would bestow not one, but two awards, to make up for last year’s no-show. And it promised that, after a period of intense self-reflection brought on by the scandal, everything would change.



Famously opaque, the Nobel Committee announced earlier this year that it would be more transparent in an effort to regain the public’s trust. Notoriously Eurocentric, it also indicated that it would broaden its purview to better include authors from the rest of the world. “We need to widen our perspective,” Anders Olsson, the committee’s new head, said in a video hyping the revamped Nobel. Having historically marched to the beat of its own drum, the Swedish Academy seemed, at long last, to be listening to its critics.



But when Olsson stepped through the Academy’s gilded double doors to announce the winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prizes, it became clear that the Academy had set out to invite criticism, not quell it. The winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize was Olga Tokarczuk, a Polish novelist whose ambitious, deeply political work has made her an enemy of nationalists in her country. The 2019 Nobel Prize was won by Austrian Peter Handke, one of the greatest novelists of his generation who is now most famous for having eulogized Slobodan Milošević, the Serbian military leader who died while being tried for war crimes at The Hague.

This was not, in other words, a clean break from the past for the Academy. Instead, as Swedish journalist and Nobel-watcher Jens Liljestrand told me, “The prizes mirror the Academy’s identity crises.” Handke was likely “a concession to the Academy old guard,” while Tokarczuk represents the kind of new voice Olsson said he intends to elevate. And both awards show that, despite its professed global ambitions, the Nobel Prize in Literature is still bogged down in Europe. Taken together, it’s difficult to discern what the Prize stands for anymore, other than to provide a new shock every time October rolls around.