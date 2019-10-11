Sorry, the NBA Isn’t the “Good” Sports League

Almost immediately, it became apparent that Morey hadn’t been taking a principled stance on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. He deleted the tweet, as if that could make the whole thing go away. Next, again via Twitter, came a carefully worded apology that pleaded ignorance of the Hong Kong situation and dabbled in both sides-ism. The Rockets organization was similarly penitent, and rumors began to circulate that Morey, one of the league’s most talented executives, could lose his job. Having a successful basketball team is good for business. But if winning games comes at the expense of losing millions of dollars in broadcast rights and sponsorship deals, then even a talent like Morey becomes disposable.

But however much the Rockets may have wanted to fire Morey, it was never going to happen. Since the days when it policed the dress of its players in an attempt to shed the sport’s “thuggish” image, the NBA has gone to great pains to paint itself as America’s “progressive” sports league, where members of its largely black work force are encouraged to speak their mind on social issues—especially when it comes to expressing anti-Trump sentiment. Morey getting run out of town for accidentally having a political opinion, especially one so in-line with mainstream liberalism, would be decidedly off-brand. The last thing the NBA wanted was to make a martyr of Morey, or risk turning him into an Oxford-clad version of Colin Kaepernick.

The league’s initial response to the Morey fiasco was garbled, vague, and contradictory. It sought to simultaneously contain the damage done to the relationship with China and reassure fans that individuals having opinions about politics—especially when those opinions were as banal as “democracy is good”—was a core “value” of the league. The statement, wishy-washy as it was, met with a swift backlash, one compounded by an open letter from Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai, in which the Chinese national suggested that people with no grasp of the situation in Hong Kong should, in effect, stick to sports. It actually would have been a fair criticism of Morey, except for the fact that the Hong Kong-China relationship is remarkably low on moral ambiguity, and to insist that there’s a great complexity there is a pretty transparent way of siding with, or at least being sympathetic to, the latter. And let’s not forget that Tsai, who as the founder of the mega-conglomerate Alibaba has benefited more than literally anyone from China’s authoritarian-capitalist model, is hardly a neutral voice on the issue.

The league’s failure to mount a full-throated defense of the Rockets’ GM, and its insistence on acknowledging the Chinese government’s unhappiness, were taken as an indication that the NBA’s fealty to its bottom line was getting in the way of its conscience. But the problem is not that the NBA was expected to take any particular position on the Hong Kong protests, or that it wants to make money. It was the league’s refusal to play along with its own narrative. The NBA wasn’t supposed to be this cynical, and here it had become a victim of the standard that it had quite cannily set for itself.

This made it susceptible to attacks from conservatives who have a longstanding beef with the league over its perceived liberalism. Ted Cruz relished the opportunity to point out that a left-leaning institution was siding with a repressive commie regime, while a Bari Weiss op-ed in The New York Times pilloried the league for failing to live up to its “woke” reputation, which for her suggested that all “wokeness” was a sham. Predictably, Donald Trump himself eventually got involved. When Warriors coach Steve Kerr—who has been sharply critical of this administration—refused to say much of anything about the Morey situation, the president gleefully accused Kerr of being a coward and a hypocrite. When Kerr suggested that America should worry about its own issues, and mused that “the world’s a complex place and there’s more gray than black and white,” it sure seemed like Trump had a point.