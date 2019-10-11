An All-American Campaign Finance Scandal

Their fortunes changed in the spring of 2018. Around that time, Parnas and Fruman “began attending political fundraising events in connection with federal elections and making substantial contributions to candidates, joint fundraising committees, and independent expenditure committees with the express purpose of enhancing their influence in political circles and gaining access to politicians,” the indictment alleges. The goal was to “advance their personal financial interests and the political interests of at least one Ukrainian government official with whom they were working.” The indictment alleges that an unnamed Russian oligarch bankrolled their influence campaign.

The two men donated more than $500,000 to Republican candidates ahead of the 2018 midterms. The bulk of those contributions came in the form of a $325,000 donation to America First Action, one of the top Trump-aligned superPACs. Once that influx of cash hit the system, the perks quickly followed. One of the largest recipients of their largesse was Pete Sessions, a Republican representative in Texas who faced an uphill battle for re-election. While raising money for his campaign, the indictment claims, Parnas met with Sessions and “sought [his] assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove and recall [Marie Yovanovitch,] the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.” Those efforts were allegedly “conducted, at least in part, at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials.”

According to The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay, Parnas posted photos of a meeting with Sessions last year two days before the Texas representative sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raising concerns about the career diplomat’s job performance. “I have received notice from close companions that Ambassador Yovanovitch has spoken privately and repeatedly about her disdain for the current administration,” he wrote. Markay reported that those claims echoed similar assertions from Parnas. Giuliani also reportedly pushed Trump to recall Yovanovitch, arguing that she had impeded his campaign to pressure Ukraine into investigating the Bidens. The State Department recalled her from her post in May at Trump’s behest.

Parnas and Fruman’s donations also apparently gave them access to President Trump and his inner circle. Photographs on their social media accounts show them having breakfast at a Beverly Hills hotel in May with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, as well as Tommy Hicks, the Republican National Committee’s co-chairman. The two men reportedly dined with Trump himself and took photographs next to him, Vice President Mike Pence, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Soon after, they began working with Giuliani as middlemen of sorts between him and various figures in Ukraine’s fractious, oligarch-dominated political scene, making introductions and setting up meetings with individuals who claimed to have dirt on Clinton and Biden.

Parnas and Fruman’s arrival had fortuitous timing. As special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation began to wind down this spring, Giuliani began laying the groundwork for a counter-attack against the president’s political foes centered on the Ukraine. One line of inquiry, drew upon a medley of conspiracy theories surrounding Hillary Clinton and allegations of Ukrainian collusion in the 2016 race. Another involved spurious allegations of corruption against Joe Biden for his role in forcing out a top Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016. In so doing, Giuliani hoped to validate Trump’s victory in the last presidential election and smear his top rival in the next one.