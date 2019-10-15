The Politics of Succession

Each of Logan’s children is unhappy in their own way. Connor, the laziest and stupidest, is in a nakedly transactional relationship with the much younger woman whose play he is financing, and is pivoting from having done nothing his entire life to campaigning for president as a doltish libertarian. Kendall, long considered the anointed successor, is a perpetually recovering drug addict who crumbles in the face of pressure from his father or anyone else, even before the most shocking incident on the show to date renders him almost ghostlike. Roman, who pretends to be a clownish vulgarian, is actually quite shrewd, but so emotionally stunted that he can only express intimacy onanistically. Shiv, who at first glance is the most put-together, knows her father will never take her seriously because of her gender, and has compensated by marrying Tom, the least intimidating, least secure man she could find, and making him a receptacle for her own cruel manipulations. (Tom, in turn, has recruited Greg for the same role). Logan has thoroughly broken each of them, and continues to pit them against each other in a contest that will invariably disappoint him. He only ever seems to take pride in them when they’re at their worst.

I started this piece off talking about politicians, and there are really two worth noting on Succession, not including Connor. One is the president, who is never named or shown on screen but who, we’re given to believe, is a shriveled right-wing imbecile who consults regularly with Logan, much as Donald Trump has consulted regularly with Rupert Murdoch since the instant he won his election victory. The other is Senator Gil Eavis (Eric Bogosian), a left-wing populist who may be popular culture’s first significant attempt to reckon with Bernie Sanders. Eavis appears to be sincere in his tirades against the One Percent, but, like everyone else, he has a price, and the Roys are able to find it, just as they are able to wriggle out of the Senate hearings he subjects them to in much the way the Corleones did, through brazen last-minute witness intimidation. Politicians can’t control the Roys. Political careers may rise and fall, but Logan’s right-wing media empire will continue to broadcast and profit no matter what.



Political careers may rise and fall, but Logan’s right-wing media empire will continue to broadcast and profit no matter what.

Real power lies with the Roys. It also lies with rival media dynasties like the WASPy liberal Pierce family, with Logan’s arch-nemesis Sandy Furness (Larry Pine), with coke-snorting venture capitalists and oil-rich oligarchs in the Caucasus, with the people invited to subterranean orgies who commute between their many homes by private helicopter, and with Facebook and Google and Amazon, all of which exist with their real names in this otherwise alternate universe. Real power lies with Logan, who has built his fortune on a bet: that by holding the average ATN viewer in marginally less contempt than he holds everyone else, he can dominate a market that his more cosmopolitan peers and heirs can only squabble over.