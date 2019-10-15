The Politics of Succession

Tonally, Succession is best described as a comedy until it’s not, a satire that ranges from merely dark to pitch black as it continually reminds us that just because the Roys are pathetic doesn’t mean they don’t control what we watch, or how the president thinks, or whether the people working for them live or die. Much like what we’ve come to understand as political news, it’s all very funny until someone gets hurt, which happens frightfully often.

The members of the Roy family—patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), his third wife Marcia (Hiam Abbass), his children Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook), his son-in-law Tom (Matthew Macfayden), and his seemingly hapless nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun)—are all competing over the same prize: the chairmanship of the Waystar-Royco media empire, whose crown jewel is the Fox News stand-in ATN, which features a white nationalist in prime time and offers a platform to climate deniers. Because we are concerned with these and a handful of other characters in Logan’s inner circle, we rarely question the prize itself, which is valued in the billions but which the country, and indeed the planet, would surely be better off without. The same could be said about the people fighting over it, every last one of whom is greedy, selfish, and pitiful. America may not deserve Waystar-Royco or any of the Roys, but somehow a case can be made for any of the Roys deserving Waystar-Royco, and vice versa.

This is a show in which the One Percent owns everything, mostly by dint of inheritance or marriage. But Succession refuses to indulge the meritocratic fantasy that inequality is fine as long as the winners are the smartest, hardest-working people. Most of the Roys are plenty smart—as are the non-Roys, such as Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) or Rhea (Holly Hunter) with a shot at the title—and all of them work plenty hard, insofar as ruthlessly undermining one another can be considered work. Logan, in any case, is self-made. The problem with Waystar-Royco isn’t so much that one of Logan’s kids might get to inherit it as that it exists at all.

If it’s possible to sympathize with any of these large adult children, it’s because all of them have been psychologically and in some cases physically abused by Logan. On paper, they are the biggest beneficiaries of his immense wealth, but as human beings, they are the most intimate victims of the relentless bullying and gaslighting he has unleashed on the rest of us. They may cover up murders and sexual assaults and criminal negligence, they may callously lay off entire digital newsrooms and humiliate their lowliest employees, and they may be battling over who gets to be the richest when they’re all going to be just fine regardless—but to them, the only inheritance that matters is the affection that Logan has stubbornly withheld since their childhoods.

Each of Logan’s children is unhappy in their own way. Connor, the laziest and stupidest, is in a nakedly transactional relationship with the much younger woman whose play he is financing, and is pivoting from having done nothing his entire life to campaigning for president as a doltish libertarian. Kendall, long considered the anointed successor, is a perpetually recovering drug addict who crumbles in the face of pressure from his father or anyone else, even before the most shocking incident on the show to date renders him almost ghostlike. Roman, who pretends to be a clownish vulgarian, is actually quite shrewd, but so emotionally stunted that he can only express intimacy onanistically. Shiv, who at first glance is the most put-together, knows her father will never take her seriously because of her gender, and has compensated by marrying Tom, the least intimidating, least secure man she could find, and making him a receptacle for her own cruel manipulations. (Tom, in turn, has recruited Greg for the same role). Logan has thoroughly broken each of them, and continues to pit them against each other in a contest that will invariably disappoint him. He only ever seems to take pride in them when they’re at their worst.