The School Secession Movement Is Growing. That’s Bad News for Integration.

By removing tax dollars and resources from those areas, breakaway efforts can have disastrous consequences. A financial impact analysis conducted by the city of Baton Rouge last year found that the incorporation of St. George would result in an estimated annual reduction of revenues for the rest of the city-parish of $48.3 million, requiring the government to either reduce services and expenditures by 45 percent or increase taxes.

Lanus, whose district would previously have included the recently separated cities of Zachary and Central, said that the separation of those school districts “affected us tremendously. We lost several schools and in the midst of that, lost teachers, students, and of course those properties, which took away a lot of revenue.” School officials estimate that the school system would lose $85 million in revenue if a St. George school district mirrored the boundaries of the new city.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, tensions ran high. On idyllic suburban streets, signs saying “No New Taxes, No St. George” competed for space with those emblazoned with the St. George motto: “Better Government. Local Control.” Ultimately, 54 percent voted in favor, while 46 percent opposed.

The margin of support has increased over the years. In 2015, St. George supporters were short just 71 signatures to put the proposal for incorporation on the ballot. In response, the architects of St. George took aggressive action to guarantee they wouldn’t fail again: They redrew the map. They cut out pockets of opposition from the city boundaries, in dozens of cases creating precise incisions in the map to exclude particular apartment complexes with a higher share of black residents. The resulting city, now 12 percent black, was 20 percent black in the 2015 map.

“That alone tells a story of what their motives are,” said M.E. Cormier, executive director of One Baton Rouge, which led the opposition campaign. “That city did not accidentally become richer and whiter, they designed it to be what they wanted it to be.” With the new city map in place, as well as a new law limiting the amount of time in which people could withdraw their signatures, St. George organizers were able to collect enough signatures to put the incorporation on the ballot.

Even these efforts failed to erase the opposition entirely. Branden Barker, who has lived in the area soon to be St. George since 2004, has two kids who, like 45 percent of students living in the area designated as St. George, currently attend East Baton Rouge public schools that lie outside of the new city. If a St. George school district is formed, they, along with about 3,000 other students, would have to transfer out of their current schools. Barker is committed to keeping his kids, who participate in magnet and gifted tracks, which a new school district likely wouldn’t have funds to support, in their current programs.

Beyond the disruption to his own kids’ education, he is opposed to feeding the “us vs. them mentality” that he feels is tearing the city apart. “If I have to move to keep them in their current programs, I’ll move,” he said. “I don’t want to move because of something like this, but it means enough to me to keep them in the program they’re in.”

Opponents also say the city’s proposed finances just don’t add up. Proponents of St. George have estimated the city’s budget at $34 million and have promised residents that their taxes would remain the same. In an independent study, however, two Louisiana State University professors analyzed East Baton Rouge’s 2018 budget and additional police spending for the new city, and estimated a far higher budget of $52 million. The average expenditure of cities with comparable populations (excluding the highest and lowest examples) was about the same.

At a recent public presentation of their findings, supporters of St. George fired back at the professors that their estimates didn’t account for the savings the city would secure by contracting out services to private companies. “When we’re talking about estimates, it’s hard to counter an unknown contractual arrangement that doesn’t exist,” said Jared Llorens, one of the authors of the study. “If I were a betting person, I would say the probability is not in their favor.”

The city of Sandy Springs, the pioneer of the cityhood movement in Atlanta, has been cited as a model by proponents of St. George for outsourcing most of its services to cut costs. But in recent years, the city decided to bring many of those services back under public control, as costs on private contracts rose. The city is also in the process of raising property taxes, despite earlier promises to keep them the same.

Opponents of St. George are determined to continue fighting the incorporation. One Baton Rouge is exploring routes for legally challenging the election or the petition that put the measure on the ballot in the first place. The mayor’s office is fielding calls from residents living on the border of the St. George map who don’t want to lose access to services provided by the city of Baton Rouge, and are asking to annex their property into Baton Rouge proper before the election results are certified in November. Even as St. George proponents triumphantly posted a photo of a “Welcome to St. George, Est. 2019” sign on Facebook, critics maintain that the future of the city is an open question. So, too, is the area’s longstanding attempts to finally integrate its students and foster a shared sense of community.