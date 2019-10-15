The School Secession Movement Is Growing. That’s Bad News for Integration.

Opponents of St. George say the criticism of the area’s schools is wildly overblown. In recent years, the school district has directed significant funds towards this area, including $33 million to rebuild Jefferson Terrace Academy elementary school. “It’s such a contradiction when they say they haven’t received their fair share of services. When I look at that area, I don’t see neglect,” said Sharon Weston Broome, the mayor-president of Baton Rouge, at a phone banking event Saturday, in between calls to her constituents telling them to vote “no” on the incorporation.

“Definitely race is a part of this equation,” she added. “We can talk all around it, but it’s very obvious—look at the district that’s been carved out. The schools are not failing schools, but they are integrated schools.” East Baton Rouge Parish is 47 percent black, while the new city of St. George will be just 12 percent black.

“They do not want their kids to go to school with minority students,” said Dadrius Lanus, who serves on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board representing the north Baton Rouge district. “That has always been the thing they’ve hinged on to try to get more people to corral around their efforts.” (The organizers behind the St. George campaign did not return a request for comment.)