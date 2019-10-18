On Amazon, a Show About Modern Love

The first episode, “When the Doorman is Your Main Man,” is based on a 2015 essay by Julie Margaret Hogben. (With one exception, episodes take as titles the headlines under which the pieces were published.) It’s the story of a young book critic (Cristin Milioti) with a preposterously nice apartment who finds herself pregnant by a man who’s not looking to settle down. Her stoic Albanian doorman (Laurentiu Possa) becomes the man in her life, helping with the nursery furniture or stepping in for emergency childcare. It made me cry a little, because who doesn’t fantasize about being a book critic who can somehow afford a beautiful apartment and also finds a capable man to handle the FreshDirect delivery?

Caitlin McGee and Dev Patel enact the powerful fantasy of a post-coital Sunday morning with The New York Times. Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Each installment clocks in around 30 minutes, so the overall effect is very distilled—the stuff of a rom-com, minus the comedy and the b-plots involving zany best friends. This is a lot for an actor to manage, but few television shows get actors like Catherine Keener, Anne Hathaway (more on her in a second), and Jane Alexander (who deserved better from her episode, “The Race Grows Sweeter Near Its Final Lap”).

Keener plays a journalist named Julie, who is interviewing a tech CEO (Dev Patel) about his new dating app. After their on-the-record chat, the two relax and swap stories of lost love. His tale (he loved her; she cheated) is standard-issue stuff; hers is a saga of what might have been. Patel is a charmer, but I couldn’t wait to get back to Keener, a performer more than equal to the task of showing us the disappointment of a bad marriage and the exhilaration of rediscovered love in only half an hour. We get a lot of story at an incredible clip; this is like a Reader’s Digest Condensed version of a film.

True believers (maybe I mean critics) love the binge-able show. Maybe television’s sloganeers are somehow to blame. Is any TV really “must see,” and don’t we all have enough we must do, and isn’t there a different kind of pleasure in being entertained for 30 minutes then never worrying about that world or its people again? Maybe that’s the appeal of the anthology format. If you’re such a viewer, I’d watch Keener’s episode, and I’d also watch “At the Hospital, an Interlude of Clarity” just because it’s so (I cannot believe I’m saying this) cute.

John Gallagher Jr. is an affable everyman; Sofia Boutella is his date. (In this episode’s original column, the author, Brian Gittis, writes that his date was “so beautiful I was almost afraid of her,” and that’s Boutella in a nutshell.) They’re about to hook up then they end up in the emergency room. Sure, it’s a little hackneyed; it’s worth remembering, I think, that calling something a trope suggests its overuse but doesn’t question its efficacy. Two near-strangers, odd circumstances, heightened tension, the expected unexpected bonding—I ate it up.