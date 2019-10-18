On Amazon, a Show About Modern Love

Caitlin McGee and Dev Patel enact the powerful fantasy of a post-coital Sunday morning with The New York Times. Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Each installment clocks in around 30 minutes, so the overall effect is very distilled—the stuff of a rom-com, minus the comedy and the b-plots involving zany best friends. This is a lot for an actor to manage, but few television shows get actors like Catherine Keener, Anne Hathaway (more on her in a second), and Jane Alexander (who deserved better from her episode, “The Race Grows Sweeter Near Its Final Lap”).

Keener plays a journalist named Julie, who is interviewing a tech CEO (Dev Patel) about his new dating app. After their on-the-record chat, the two relax and swap stories of lost love. His tale (he loved her; she cheated) is standard-issue stuff; hers is a saga of what might have been. Patel is a charmer, but I couldn’t wait to get back to Keener, a performer more than equal to the task of showing us the disappointment of a bad marriage and the exhilaration of rediscovered love in only half an hour. We get a lot of story at an incredible clip; this is like a Reader’s Digest Condensed version of a film.

True believers (maybe I mean critics) love the binge-able show. Maybe television’s sloganeers are somehow to blame. Is any TV really “must see”? Don’t we all have enough we must do? And isn’t there a different kind of pleasure in being entertained for 30 minutes, then never worrying about that world or its people again? Maybe that’s the appeal of the anthology format. If you’re such a viewer, I’d watch Keener’s episode, and I’d also watch “At the Hospital, an Interlude of Clarity” just because it’s so (I cannot believe I’m saying this) cute.