Come On, LeBron

I think when we all sit back and learn from the situation that happened, understand that what you could tweet or could say. We all talk about this freedom of speech. Yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others, and you’re only thinking about yourself. I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke, and so many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically. Emotionally. Spiritually. So just be careful what we tweet and what we say, and what we do. Even though yes, we do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negative that comes with that too.

James later clarified that he wasn’t speaking about the substance of Morey’s tweet. He wasn’t commenting on the validity of the protests in Hong Kong. Rather, he was chiding the Rockets GM for saying anything at all.



While James’s concern for the safety of himself and his teammates is understandable, he was speaking as a businessman. James, like other professional basketball players, has made many trips to China, which is seen as a goldmine. China severed a number of economic ties with the NBA in the wake of Morey’s comments, costing the league and its players millions of dollars. Reporting over the last few days has revealed that one of James’s teammates saw a $1 million endorsement deal go up in smoke. Other players have certainly lost money as well.

James was playing politics when he spoke—the politics of the NBA, not global politics. When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to members of the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, who were playing exhibition games in China, James grilled him, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. He reportedly asked what consequences there would be for Morey. The former vice president of the NBA Players Association, James was concerned about the league’s treatment of players: “James, to paraphrase, told Silver that he knew that if a player caused the same type of uproar with something he said or tweeted, the player wouldn’t be able to skate on it.” In other words, if a player had done something that resulted in millions of lost revenue, there would be consequences.