The New MoMA Is More of a Good Thing

This new MoMA is inoffensive, which sounds snide, but is not meant to. Though the expansion involved razing its former neighbor—a handsome building by Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, home to the American Folk Art Museum—this is an architecture of subtle intervention, not grand gesture. It’s more of the same, as though MoMA has realized the dream of every New Yorker, to stumble onto a previously unknown room in their apartment. The renovation feels more the work of Gensler, a corporate behemoth, than Diller Scofidio + Renfro, a boutique concern.

This all makes sense. The MoMA was founded in the spirit of revolution: a trio of women—Abby Aldrich Rockefeller, Lillie P. Bliss, and Mary Quinn Sullivan—daring to upset the old order. But it’s 2019 and the revolution is over and guess who won? The defiance that defined both the institution’s birth and the collection it amassed has settled into a regal kind of confidence. At this point, no one serious can point at Monet or Picasso or Warhol or Marina Abramović and ask, “But is it Art?” The MoMA is not contrarian, but canon. Logistics of building in New York aside, it’s not an institution that would ever have given free rein to a starchitect. The MoMA itself is the star.

The vernacular of the modern is so familiar that I suspect the majority of visitors who have been to the museum before will wonder what, precisely, is different. That’s fine, and maybe it offers an opportunity to get philosophical about the point of a museum at all. It’s to preserve our cultural treasure, yes, and to educate, of course, and to give philanthropists the opportunity to feel they’re doing more good than harm. But really, truly, it’s to entertain. The MoMA and the Metropolitan Museum of Art and other institutions across the world are not, as one way of thinking has it, cathedrals; they’re closer to theme parks. I don’t think that’s an evil; I think it’s just a fact.