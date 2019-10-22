The White Cliffs of Brexit

With Brexit, these cliffs are taking on a new role, becoming a blank canvas on which competing narratives are projected. Staunch “Remainers” have sought to cast the cliffs as “outward-looking,” with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown calling it a “highway to the rest of the world.” The “Leavers” say Dover tells a different story. “Dover and out,” The Sun tabloid declared—a message it then literally projected onto the cliffs—when former Prime Minister Theresa May officially started the process of exiting the European Union on March 29, 2017. Later, The Sun ran a front page featuring a supersized image of May standing at the cliffs’ edge, two fingers raised in a V, beneath the headline “UP EURS.”

Like Britain itself these days, Dover doesn’t seem to make sense. It is home to Europe’s busiest ferry port, booming with trade to and from the continental mainland, but it has also been a hotbed for Euroskepticism for at least 20 years. In the 2016 referendum, Dover voted Leave by 62 percent—ten percentage points higher than the national average. Dover now finds itself at the center of Britain’s Brexit battle, which very well may end without a deal with the EU—a so-called no-deal Brexit, the starkest rupture of all. Despite a deluge of bleak forecasts about what that might mean, support in Dover for this scenario remains stronger than ever. Dover is where the complex constellation of forces buried within Brexit—from the toxic fantasies of Brexiteers, to the failures of the national government—meet on the map.

A no-deal Brexit is the favorite negotiating boast of May’s successor, Boris Johnson, even as he makes last-minute overtures towards a compromise. On October 31, he has said, Britain will leave the EU, deal or no deal, “do or die.” And while a vote on Johnson’s new Brexit deal is imminent, its chances of passing Parliament intact are low. On October 20, Michael Gove, the Conservative minister in charge of no-deal preparations, said the government was now implementing its contingency planning. “The risk of leaving without a deal has actually increased,” he said.