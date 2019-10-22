Deborah Levy’s Time Warp

Deborah Levy’s The Man Who Saw Everything begins with a subtle instant of subversion. It is September 1988 and a 28-year-old man named Saul Adler has come to London’s Abbey Road to have his photo taken at the zebra crossing where the Beatles posed for their iconic album cover. The site has been a tourist destination for years. Saul, however, is no tourist; he is a British academic, preparing to travel to East Berlin. The photograph, to be taken by his girlfriend Jennifer Moreau, is meant for his German host’s younger sister, a maniacal fan. Yet before Jennifer’s arrival, Saul is struck in the crosswalk by a car. “You walked on to the crossing and I slowed down, preparing to stop, but then you changed your mind and walked back to the kerb,” the shaken driver tells him. “And then without warning you lurched forward on to the crossing.”

THE MAN WHO SAW EVERYTHING by Deborah Levy Bloomsbury, 208 pp., $26.00

On the one hand, this is a pointed piece of misdirection, what Saul identifies as a “careful reconstruction of history, blatantly told in his favour.” On the other, it’s a clue or a harbinger—that in the universe of Levy’s novel, nothing will be as it appears. Even the setting, so recognizable it’s become a piece of our collective pop cultural unconscious, is deceptive, a source of countless (re-)assembled memories. Just do a search and you can see it, that image from the record, juxtaposed against recreation after recreation: four Japanese tourists, two men in Beatle suits, a musician performing a handstand, a woman in a walking cast. It is a scene both framed by and unmoored from its historical moment, which like all historical moments has been absorbed into the past.

This question of history, or more accurately its fluidity, is central to Levy’s novel, which begins not only in the shadow of Abbey Road but also that of the Berlin Wall. “Germany East and West will be one,” Saul later predicts to his East German host, a translator named Walter. “There will be a revolution. With the exception of Romania there will be no blood shed on the streets.” That we, from the perspective of our moment, know this to be true is paradoxically part of the prognostication’s power. It’s as if Levy is reminding us that fiction, not unlike history, exists on a continuum, in which a variety of eras, beginning with the one in which the book takes place and extending to the one in which we read it, can co-exist at once. What happens when these epochs begin to talk to each other, or better yet, to overlap? “I’ve mixed then and now all up,” Saul laments. He’s describing how it feels to come unstuck in time.

Time travel, of course, is part of nearly every narrative experience, if only because storytelling is so often a retrospective act. We have to live it, or imagine it, before we can recreate it; this is how authority takes shape. All the same, I want to push back on this a little, especially in regard to naturalistic fiction, which The Man Who Saw Everything is and is not. Yes, Levy’s novel unfolds in a specific time and place with clear historical parameters. But she also undercuts the idea of plot (or at least its inevitability) by rendering Saul as self-absorbed and newly brittle, as if he had emerged from his accident in an alternate frame of mind.