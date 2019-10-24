Want to Vote? Pay Up.

“I found out that I owe, like, $1,800,” she said. Some of those costs were linked to court orders she didn’t know about or couldn’t remember; others, having fallen delinquent, had been sent to collection agencies who never contacted her. The information “just killed me,” she said, arguing that it’s unfair that court fees, some of them older than her grandchildren, should keep her from full citizenship.

SB 7066 made national headlines and prompted a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union; last week, a judge temporarily blocked the law. But Florida isn’t alone in requiring former felons to settle their debts if they want to vote. At least 30 states, from California to Mississippi, make paying court-ordered costs either a direct requirement for voting, an indirect one, or list it as a condition of receiving clemency, which would restore their access to the ballot box.

Proponents of these laws argue that lawbreakers should have to complete their court-ordered punishment—including financial penalties—before they can vote. But critics say the laws are just modern incarnations of poll taxes, designed to suppress the African American vote.