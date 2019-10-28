Natasha Stagg Has No Illusions

This looping treatment of events (“We talk in circles, we don’t get anywhere”) reproduces the internet’s ability to distend time, zipping through decades in a single click. The same themes are discussed, again and again, through shifting formats and avatars. A short story about a reality TV contestant may foreshadow a theoretical essay on Kim Kardashian. Stagg picks apart modern dating by examining her own experiences and giving us picturesque vignettes about young people living with bedbugs. Meanwhile, the many narrators in these pieces make it hard to tell who exactly is speaking. Certain details align fleetingly with the author’s biography, while other sections are related through third-person characters with distinctly different lives.

Sleeveless opens at a restaurant in Manhattan, where the narrator is listening to people at the next table over trade declarations on the city’s faded charms. She overhears that “parties” and “getting fucked up” are still viable activities, though the latter may soon be “going out of style.” She notices the group’s names, occupations, and the almost nostalgic tableau they form: four high-powered friends gabbing over “tequila cocktails,” an early-aughts ideal of urban sociality with witty banter as its garnish. The narrator, meanwhile, strikes a more contemporary pose, alone with her laptop open, in good freelancer form. “You can’t move here and expect to be able to live the way the locals do,” she remarks—who today can afford “deep-rooted friendships,” anyway?

The residents in this neighborhood are universally “awful to talk to and great to eavesdrop on.” One of them brags about having recently taken the subway.

Eavesdropping might be the only enduring tradition the city has left, and Stagg weaponizes this outsider-insider sensibility wherever she goes, feeding all the best lines to her reader. “Women are so trendy right now,” claims someone at a magazine launch; we witness another individual “identify” as “hairless.” Stagg’s powers of observation benefit from her position on the margins, and when she prowls the Upper East Side she does so with an eye specially attuned to the mustiness of old glamour. She lists the wedge salads, the big diamonds, the dogs that look like they trotted out of a “1950s painting.” The residents in this neighborhood are universally “awful to talk to and great to eavesdrop on.” One of them brags about having recently taken the subway. New York is the mirror plane of social media, where voyeurs are free to relate every observation, and “the best thing to be … is watched and heard.”

Even as Sleeveless perfectly inhabits the disorienting feel of our digital times, Stagg also seems self-consciously frustrated with the book’s limits. While the internet induces confusion and boredom, it also possesses its own corners of rapture, spaces of belonging and discovery where emotions pitch at a joyous, almost hysterical key. How to portray this without lapsing into cliché? Stagg herself notes that when she thinks of the internet, she feels “crushed … maybe like I have an infatuation with everyone at once.” She adds later: “It is hard to write about how high it makes me feel.”

If the traditional bildungsroman metes out knowledge in slow and painful bursts, Stagg seems to possess, at the outset, a perfect understanding of our turbo-connected era. Sleeveless resonates with recent books by Sally Rooney, Halle Butler, and Ottessa Moshfegh, in which young women come of age but never quite feel a loss of innocence, often because they started out already familiar with the world’s limits and hypocrisies.