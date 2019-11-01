Inside the World of Misinformation

Cambridge Analytica, the “global election management” firm, was started with this belief. In its heyday it claimed to have gathered 5,000 data points on every American voter online: “what you liked and what you shared on social media; how and where you shopped; who your friends were.” With an understanding of users’ deepest drives and desires, it could then change voting behavior, which seems like mere boasting until one considers the results. Cambridge Analytica worked on the presidential campaign of Donald Trump as well as successful campaigns for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (twice); and many others across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America. Oakes was right, and the lesson is clear: If you know how to use the information you can do almost anything, perhaps even help make someone the most powerful person on earth.

As successful as P and Escorcia and Cambridge Analytica were they are just individuals or private companies. What happens when information is weaponized by nation states? Unsurprisingly, the answer lies in Russia. The Kremlin understands, better than any other player in the information battle what happens when torrents of information pour into our lives 24/7 from our phones and TVs and laptops. We shut down. Log off.

If everything we can hope to know is in the end unreliable why bother to find out anything out at all?

Which is the point. The Kremlin desires to sow confusion and stifle dissent not by denying people information but by bombarding them with it. And if the information we are besieged by largely consists of nonsense and lies then all the better. A model of this tactic remains the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine by separatist militia armed with a Russian-supplied missile in July 2014. I was in Ukraine at the time and within minutes the online narratives began. It was the Ukrainians that had shot down the plane; no, it was the Americans; ah, it was the Ukrainians and the Americans; actually, it was Dutch intelligence (the plane had taken off from the Netherlands). The point of each of these contradictory and self-evidently ludicrous narratives was not to convince. Rather it was to swamp Twitter, Facebook and our other primary sources of online knowledge with so much information that anyone curious to find out about a plane shot down would turn off in disgust. Log off; shut down.

Thus does mistrust turn to outright disgust and then apathy. If everything we can hope to know is in the end unreliable why bother to find out anything out at all? Why not just sit back and watch X-Factor, or Vladimir Putin?

We now have access to more information than ever but facts are losing their power. Politicians have always lied but now they take pride in it. When Trump is caught lying all he does is double down and lie some more. When Russian soldiers without insignia marched into Crimea and seized it from Ukraine Vladimir Putin went on national TV and, with a smirk, announced that there were in fact no Russian soldiers there, knowing of course that everyone knew he was lying. Months later he just as casually admitted that they were Russian soldiers all along. He wasn’t lying in the traditional sense; he was doing something far worse: He was saying that facts just don’t matter.

Yet Pomerantsev decries the idea of censoring the web. To lie is after all, not illegal—and nor should it be. This logic, he argues, rolls back the gains made by those who fought for freedom of expression—he tells the story of his dissident parents, who, as artists and journalists, faced repeated persecution from the Soviet authorities. He concedes that regulation does have a role but is often inadequate or wrong—a panicked response from governments still unable to properly understand the Internet.

What is needed is transparency. We are all in the dark about the precise nature of, say, Facebook’s algorithm, which presents information to us in ways we cannot understand and for reasons we cannot discern, and which Pomerantsev correctly observes is therefore a form of censorship in itself. Break open the Facebook algorithm, he says, and let us know who exactly is trying to influence us. He understands the need to retain online anonymity and to allow even those who disagree a voice. It’s the fraud he won’t accept. Simply put: We don’t have the right to force Auntie Doris from Minnesota to take down her erroneous post on Barack Obama, but we do have a right to know if Auntie Doris from Minnesota is really Uncle Sergei from Minsk.

Information, given form through data, has changed everything from politics to societal mores. But most of all it has forced us to reconsider, and reconfigure, our relationship with reality. And it is here the reader finally understands the scale of what we are facing. If we do now live in a world where nothing is true and everything is possible, then the fight is not digital or political but ontological, and, therefore, existential.