Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other Deserves All the Prizes

I soon stopped noticing the conceit. Despite appearances, the author is writing prose more than anything else, and the book taught me—quite quickly—how to read it. The lines flow into one another, creating a sense of urgency; a neat trick since Evaristo is dealing as much with the quotidian as the big stuff of love and sex, birth and death, violence and joy.

In the first section, we meet Amma, the playwright who is having her opening night and serves as something of a linchpin for the rest of the novel’s cast. In the next section we meet her daughter, Yazz, then her dear old friend Dominique, and so on. There’s no chart in the frontispiece showing how these lives intersect; there’s a pleasure in discovering that as you read.

Each of the twelve sections functions as a discrete biography, but the book has a voice of its own that does not waver with the changes in character. The voice can be poetic, superb at the details: “she slipped free crusty pies filled with apple-flavoured lumps of sugar to the runaway rent boys she befriended who operated around the station.” It can be anthropological, and often funny: “Moroccan lamb, saffron rice, beetroot and kale salad, jollof quinoa and gluten-free pasta for the really irritating fusspots.” It is incisive (“a white girl walking with a black girl is always seen as black-man-friendly”) and often affecting (“Megan was part Ethiopian, part African-American, part Malawian, and part English/which felt weird when you broke it down like that because essentially she was just a complete human being”).

There is not much worry about scene, or the other niceties of a novel. The voice of the book is able to dispatch these: by economically appending exposition, or noting the passage of time, or folding in snatches of dialogue. We meet immigrant strivers and no-nonsense survivors and radical separatists, but that doesn’t get at who these people are. I’d say the effect is impressionistic, but that implies a fuzziness. Each of these characters—and indeed the doting spouses, or abusive girlfriends, or foul-mouthed school chums, or lecherous preachers, or the rest of the human parade—feels specific, and vibrant, and not quite complete, insofar as the best fictional characters remain as elusive and surprising as real people are.

This is a feat; the whole book is. If, ultimately, Girl, Woman, Other is a little too long, I still never tired of its voice. Evaristo is a gifted portraitist, and you marvel at both the people she conjures and the unexpected way she reveals them to you.