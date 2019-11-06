Philip Pullman’s Defense of Free Thought

What makes Pullman’s use of fantasy stories distinctive is that they are fundamentally a vehicle for secular truth-seeking. And if his plots tell us anything, it’s that truth-seeking and moral action are always a journey, never a destination. As Lyra sets off on her quest in The Secret Commonwealth, an old Gyptian man explains to her that if she wants to understand “the secret commonwealth,” the hidden færie powers that flicker alluringly at the edges of the world, “You got to look at it sideways,” with “stories.” “Only stories’ll do.”



HBO’s His Dark Materials gets Pullman’s story almost right. The show doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to Pullman’s critique of organized religion. It depicts the Magisterium, the church hierarchy that wields theocratic power across Europe, with all the aesthetic trappings of mid-century totalitarianism: the monumental brutalist architecture, the soldiers in crisp black uniforms, a Greek cross symbol twisted ever so slightly to echo the Nazi flag. The Magisterium’s soldiers ransack libraries looking for heresy and they harass groups of social outsiders with no political power of their own. State surveillance is pervasive and complete.

But the dangers of authoritarianism are only half of the story’s message. The other half is the sheer thrill of rebellion and the pleasures of traveling together with others on a journey to re-discover the world. That’s what the show so far fails to convey: Lyra’s fierce embrace of the liberating—and vertiginous—power of thinking for herself. In the four episodes made available for review, the show largely misses the heart and soul of the books: the biting edge of Pullman’s polemic against authority and Lyra’s exuberant insistence on seeing the world “sideways,” from her own extraordinary point of view.

Dafne Keen gives a truly spectacular performance as Lyra, channeling her winning combination of curiosity, wildness, warmth, and occasional self-doubt. But important secondary characters like Roger, Ma Costa, Lord Asriel, and the Master of Jordan College are given stilted dialogue that reduces them to two dimensions. A number of major plot points seem to occur more because the writers knew that’s what happened next in the books than because that’s what a particular character would do in such a situation. Against this flattened backdrop, it’s a challenge for even Keen’s prodigious—and precocious—skills to convey the rapid activity of Lyra’s mind as she wrestles with life-and-death decisions. And in the end, it’s Lyra’s ardent attempts to do the right thing in a world with no easy answers that really make Pullman’s story shine.

The fantasy world she inhabits is an avowedly secular one: It is filled with magic but stripped of metaphysical meaning. In his 2017 essay collection Dæmon Voices, Pullman writes that God is dead, and that without the King, there is no more Kingdom of Heaven to tell us what we ought to think and do. We are left with the task of building what Pullman calls a more just and democratic “Republic of Heaven” in the here and now. For Pullman, in turn, that means that we have to tell ourselves stories—we have to build out our store of shared myths—in order to work through what is right and what is wrong. We make our own meaning, together.

Pullman’s characters consequently have to feel their way through their quests without ever knowing for certain that what they’re doing is right. Sometimes they make horrible mistakes. And like us, out in the real world, they have to live with the consequences. In the first episode of His Dark Materials, the Master of Jordan College prophesies that Lyra will commit a great betrayal. The consequences of that betrayal will echo through the rest of the series, as Lyra comes to grips with having committed an immense and irrevocable wrong. Yet she remains the moral center of the story, a heroine come to save the world. She is equipped with the supernatural foresight granted by her alethiometer, but still she errs.

In Pullman’s fiction—and hopefully in later seasons of the TV show, as the plot grows more complex—it’s impossible to know the ethical thing to do. And yet characters are forced, by the inexorable march of events, to choose. Morality is both necessary and incomplete. Lyra’s is a fundamentally tragic, if piercingly beautiful, world. Paradoxically, that makes Pullman’s work all the more ethically powerful, all the more emotionally moving, and all the more true. It also makes His Dark Materials and The Book of Dust a particularly sharp provocation for disenchanted times. How many coming of age stories tell us not only to rebel against authority, but also to wage war on the very idea of God? Pullman is most certainly of the Devil’s party, and he knows it.