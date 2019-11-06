Philip Pullman’s Defense of Free Thought

She can still read her alethiometer—her golden compass, a truth-telling device that delivers messages from beyond—but where it used to give her a prescient kind of second sight, now it just leaves her nauseous and confused. In Lyra’s world, people’s souls exist outside of themselves, in the form of talking animal companions called dæmons who have the power to shape-shift until they settle on one particular animal form when their humans become adults. Lyra’s conversations with her dæmon Pan were a central feature of His Dark Materials, providing a window into Lyra’s consciousness as she tries to make sense of her complicated world, but in The Secret Commonwealth, Lyra and Pan are bitterly angry at each other, and they barely speak.

Lyra eventually sets off alone on a journey toward an unknown destination. At one point, she thinks back to the events of His Dark Materials: “She thought she’d been certain about things when she came back from the north, but the things she’d learnt during her adventures there seemed so far away now; all that remained was a scatter of vivid impressions.” She occasionally rediscovers her earlier feeling, from the high points of The Golden Compass, of “quiet conviction”—her heroic, prophetic sense “that all was well and that the world was her true home, as if there were great secret powers that would see her safe.” But the mood is fleeting, and Lyra is left to her own devices.

The plot of The Secret Commonwealth is intentionally twisted, even slightly frayed.

Readers of The Secret Commonwealth may feel a bit like Lyra: This return to Pullman’s world is at once a warm, comforting re-submergence into fantasia and a sometimes jarring, unfamiliar experience. Where the narrative force of Pullman’s earlier novels—especially The Golden Compass and the first volume of The Book of Dust, La Belle Sauvage—was linear and propulsive, the plot of The Secret Commonwealth is intentionally twisted, even slightly frayed. It meanders, like Lyra’s journey, and we are often left with only hints about the machinations of venal politicians and the possibility of magic lingering in the margins. The story, just like Lyra, is more grown-up, more mature. Moral conviction is hard-won, and it never lasts. The ethical thing to do is to act, but also to keep on questioning what the right action even is.