We Are All Female Now

I think it’s too long; it clocks in at like 6,300 words. It’s a slightly unweeded garden. But I do still think it’s good. It really changed my entire life. Honestly it changed my life as much as transition did probably. I had been on Twitter doing just some jokes basically for like 100 people, very, very small. And then in the course of a day there was suddenly all of this attention. Then within weeks of that, I was getting messages from agents and editors at major presses. I had not written it intending to break into the business or anything. I was a grad student. I thought the piece was maybe a little too niche and theoretical, but there was this enormous response.

The previous born-this-way discourse was starting to show its age, but at the time it still didn’t seem like there was room to actually offer an alternative.

The personal essay is itself sort of a problem when it comes to transition narratives. The genre conventions of that form forced you as a trans person to be writing a certain kind of coming-out narrative. But my transition didn’t feel like coming out. It felt like just choosing to do something else. It’s not like coming out of the closet. It was just like walking from one room in your house to a different one, or maybe like moving into a new apartment. I hadn’t seen this narrative and it felt like it was a conversation that needed to be had. Now I get emails from people saying that they transitioned because of the essay.