The Death of the Rude Press

So, even if you want to read a website with swear words in the headlines, and even if there is actually a substantial audience for websites that put swear words in the headlines, institutional conservatism will punish sites that put swear words in the headlines. Even if you think putting swear words in the headlines is simply childish, you should still be concerned about a media ecosystem with no room for these sites, or the people who want to make them. You may not miss the vulgarity itself, but the vulgarity was a stand-in for an entire perspective you will find less and less of in the for-profit press. In the elite press—on cable news, in newspaper opinion sections—you can say the most monstrous things imaginable, as long your language is polite. What you can’t do is rudely express a desire for a more just world.



Even Vice, once the rudest magazine on the planet, is more respectable now. Early in the Trump era, Vice’s social media team posted a video to the brand’s various accounts in which they announced that, even if it cost Vice advertisers, they were not scared to say what they really felt. That turned out to be “F*ck Donald Trump,” asterisk and all. (The video has long since been completely disappeared from the internet, though probably more out of embarrassment than actual fear of losing advertisers.)

Alt-weeklies are dead. Blogs are dead. Bootlickers and the civility police won.

For years, established and self-appointed arbiters of our public discourse bemoaned the seemingly inevitable rise of the snarkers and haters. People without sufficient respect for their obvious superiors were, they tried to warn us, storming the media, and they would soon run earnestness and respect out of the industry. Instead, power consolidated the whole thing down to, in the terrarium-like industry capital of New York, the most prestigious, and therefore credentialed, and therefore respectful-of-power publications. The rest of the country was meanwhile condemned to relying on a press ecosystem that’s far too dependent on shrinking ad revenue or giant platform support to dare risk pissing anyone important off. Alt-weeklies are dead. Blogs are dead. Bootlickers and the civility police won.



And even worse things have survived. Much as there is a parallel right-wing media that’s insulated from market forces by the ideological mission of its wealthy funders, there is another media that superficially resembles the endangered rude media, but effectively pursues the opposite agenda. It is the anti-P.C. media, where the audience’s vicarious thrill comes not from watching scrappy underdogs heckle their supposed betters, but from watching guys sitting comfortably atop social hierarchies belittle and dominate their lessers. The difference between a rude press and an anti-P.C. press is in each enterprise’s respective relationship to power. The anti-P.C. press certainly delights in titillating its audience, but it always, unfailingly, endorses a completely servile relationship to authority. The very idea of standing up to your boss is described as childish; the mature thing to do is accept domination and even abuse, unless and until you yourself manage to accrue some power over others. Mainly because the audience for this kind of posturing from a position of maximum privilege is male and young and probably has some money to throw around—and little to no interest in overthrowing existing power structures, even when they are victimized by them—the same corporate money that is terrified to be associated with a left-wing site that sometimes writes “Bitch McConnell” can only be deterred from sponsoring the anti-P.C. media by mass organized action.



Obviously the sentiments behind things like the Village Voice and Suck and Deadspin will not disappear from the world. Veterans of those places are scattered throughout the surviving press. There will always be a way to write and publish true, rude things, and the internet will allow you to disseminate those things to the largest audience in the history of the world. But it’s hard to imagine the spirit of those outlets returning as journalism. The podcast Chapo Trap House is in the grand tradition of rude media, and it’s only sustainable through direct contributions from listeners, insulating it from advertiser pressure but also limiting its reach to the already converted.



If the news media has no place for journalists and critics and columnists who voice contempt for people like Peter Thiel and Jim Spanfeller and Bret Stephens, then you will read and see no news from people who have these entirely compelling ideas about Thiel, Spanfeller, and Stephens. It turns out that even the bygone, now-lamented golden age of the blog was a diminution of rudeness’s influence. If your local media has no place for people who voice contempt for your city’s police chief, say, or your state’s attorney general, or the publisher of your city’s largest newspaper, all of those people will feel more comfortable in abusing their power. They will grind you down, and in the process, they’ll tell you to be civil about it.