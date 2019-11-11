High Crimes

In pursuing this quid pro quo arrangement with Zelensky, President Trump has been willing to use some of the most important powers of his office to manipulate the nation’s foreign policy in order to help his reelection prospects. These sorts of abuses were exactly the kind that the Framers feared could take root when they gave such significant powers to one individual—and they were the exact sorts of abuses that motivated them to ensure that a powerful chief executive could be removed through means other than the ballot box. George Mason asked, apropos of such abuses, whether “the man who has practi[c]ed corruption & by that means procured his appointment in the first instance, be suffered to escape punishment, by repeating his guilt.” William Richardson Davie worried that a president might be tempted to use any “efforts or means whatever to get himself re-elected.” (Remember that in the original Constitution, which Mason and Davie were debating when they made these remarks, presidents could be reelected repeatedly because there was no term limit on the presidency until the Twenty-Second Amendment was ratified in 1951.) President Trump has brazenly disregarded the Framers’ well-founded fear of foreign influence in our republic’s affairs to benefit his own political prospects, inviting such unlawful interference and distorting American democracy.

Wherefore, Donald Trump, by such conduct warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.

Article II

In his conduct while President of the United States, Donald Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath to execute faithfully the Office of President of the United States, has abused the powers of his office to try to prevent his wrongdoing and abuses of the public trust from being discovered, in that: