Most miracles

be small—

lightning bugs

flicking off

& on

in the dusk before

the storm, hoping

to be caught

by fire

& each other.

Instead, children

capture them winking

in jars once

filled with pennies

or peaches put away

for winter, this waning light

they drown in

without the air

they are

meant for.

In this heat

little keeps—

see how your hat

wilts, held

over your heart to honor

today the dead

who cannot say, yet still



share your name.