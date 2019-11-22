The Media’s Irrational Obsession With Campaign War Chests

Even so, the singer Sophie Tucker’s philosophy (“I’ve been rich and I’ve been poor. Rich is better”) also applies to politics. In this century, the congressional candidate with the most money has won in roughly 90 percent of all contests.

Ever since ethics reforms in the 1970s required accurate reporting of campaign spending, political scientists have debated whether money dictates outcomes, or whether front-runners merely attract contributions because big-money donors are predisposed to see them from the outset as winners. But with the rise of cable news, campaign cash has played a smaller and even more ambiguous role. Donald Trump proved in 2016 that breaking political norms every night earned him more sustained TV coverage than any campaign ad could. The media saturation helped send a shell-shocked Jeb Bush (supposedly protected by his $118 million super PAC) and Hillary Clinton (who outspent Trump two-to-one) to political retirement.

Many political reporters seem determined not to learn the lessons of 2016. They treat money, particularly the quarterly filings to the Federal Election Commission, with a reverence worthy of Gordon Gekko. Panicked donors are a campaign trail staple, as in this Politico story headlined: “‘It’s Too Much’: Democrats Shudder at Trump’s Money Machine.” They are assuming the fetal position, supposedly, because the Trump campaign already has $158 million in the bank for his reelection drive.