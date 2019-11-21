Fukuyama’s Inner Civic Republicanism (Part 2)

“For virtually coeval with the enunciation of Lockean Liberalism,” Francis Fukuyama wrote in a passage in his 1992 book, The End of History and the Last Man, “has been a persistent unease with the society thereby produced, and with the prototypic product of that society, the bourgeois. That unease is ultimately traceable to a single moral fact, that the bourgeois is primarily preoccupied with his own material well-being, and is neither public-spirited, nor virtuous, nor dedicated to the larger community around him or her. In short, the bourgeois is selfish.”

These were strange sentiments coming from the author of the controversial 1989 essay “The End of History?”—a work best known for asserting that the impending collapse of the Soviet empire and its system of communism signified the final triumph of liberal democracy over all possible alternative systems of government. However, even in the original exposition of his thesis, there were clues that Fukuyama did not fully endorse the political and economic system he was claiming was the best human civilization would ever produce. In particular, he noted a “broad unhappiness with the impersonality and spiritual vacuity of liberal consumerist societies,” which intimated to him “the emptiness at the core of liberalism.”

Fukuyama also summarized Alexandre Kojève’s judgment of the postwar European countries as “precisely those flabby, prosperous, self-satisfied, inward-looking, weak-willed states whose grandest project was nothing more heroic than the creation of the Common Market.” Kojève was the actual originator of the End-of-History thesis Fukuyama propounded—or, rather, he was an idiosyncratic interpreter of G.W.F. Hegel who asserted that the philosopher had identified Napoleon’s defeat of the Prussian army at the battle of Jena in 1806 as the precise moment history ended. That moment, Kojève argued, marked the permanent triumph of the principles of the French Revolution over the reactionary forces of European royalty. However, as Shadia Drury has clarified, Kojève was interpreting Hegel’s complex philosophical ruminations through a distorting Nietzschean lens.





Hegel posited a Master-Slave relationship that emerged at the dawn of civilization, and identified the central dynamic of history as a mutual “quest for recognition” of their humanity arising from both parties to this relationship. The Slave did not receive the recognition he sought because of his inferior status; the Master did not garner the recognition he wanted because recognition from an inferior was meaningless; only when they acknowledged each other as equals could they attain the recognition they both craved. Transmogrifying this Hegelian motif, Kojève interpreted the French Revolution as the necessarily violent triumph of the slave class over its masters. Like Nietzsche, he also condemned the victory of the slave class as a reversion to the base animality of primitive society—a condition in which people attended only to their gross physical needs and not the higher ideals of an aristocratic order.