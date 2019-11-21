Fukuyama’s Inner Civic Republicanism (Part 2)

Fukuyama also summarized Alexandre Kojève’s judgment of the postwar European countries as “precisely those flabby, prosperous, self-satisfied, inward-looking, weak-willed states whose grandest project was nothing more heroic than the creation of the Common Market.” Kojève was the actual originator of the End-of-History thesis Fukuyama propounded—or, rather, he was an idiosyncratic interpreter of G.W.F. Hegel who asserted that the philosopher had identified Napoleon’s defeat of the Prussian army at the battle of Jena in 1806 as the precise moment history ended. That moment, Kojève argued, marked the permanent triumph of the principles of the French Revolution over the reactionary forces of European royalty. However, as Shadia Drury has clarified, Kojève was interpreting Hegel’s complex philosophical ruminations through a distorting Nietzschean lens.





Hegel posited a Master-Slave relationship that emerged at the dawn of civilization, and identified the central dynamic of history as a mutual “quest for recognition” of their humanity arising from both parties to this relationship. The Slave did not receive the recognition he sought because of his inferior status; the Master did not garner the recognition he wanted because recognition from an inferior was meaningless; only when they acknowledged each other as equals could they attain the recognition they both craved. Transmogrifying this Hegelian motif, Kojève interpreted the French Revolution as the necessarily violent triumph of the slave class over its masters. Like Nietzsche, he also condemned the victory of the slave class as a reversion to the base animality of primitive society—a condition in which people attended only to their gross physical needs and not the higher ideals of an aristocratic order.

Fukuyama’s cynicism about the bourgeois order in The End of History and the Last Man manifestly had its origin in Nietzsche’s worldview; the addition to the title of the phrase “the Last Man,” Nietzsche’s term of derision for the bourgeoisie—“men without chests”—gave the game away. Yet much of the terminology Fukuyama deployed in the book—terms such as “public-spirited,” “virtuous,” and “larger community”—is unmistakably akin to the vocabulary of civic republicanism. In a subsequent book, The Origins of Political Order, however, he dismissed classical republicanism as a viable alternative, on the grounds that “it did not scale well.” As the ancient republics of Greece and Rome grew in size, he explained, “it became impossible to maintain the demanding communitarian values that bound them together.”