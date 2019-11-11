The Case for Climate Hope

The sources of our world-despoiling power are the “terms of land making that made American wealth so unequal.” We are “creatures of our built environment, an infrastructure species.” A “collective technological exoskeleton, circulatory system, and network of nerves form the conditions of our existence.” This infrastructure consists not only of 30 trillion tons of roads, cities, housing, and cropland, but also the “immaterial systems that connect people,” such as money and the law. It is a network of power, resources, and rules that requires every individual to act through it, deforming “our power really to choose the terms of our relations to one another and to the nonhuman world.” Think about choosing to eat less meat, which Foer says is “probably the most important action an individual can take to reverse global warming.” That choice is constrained by advertising and regulations that shape our preferences toward eating meat, along with billions in subsidies that make those preferences cheap and easy to satisfy. It is not our nature but our economy—the “way we organize our world”—that is “driving our slow but accelerating disaster for both human and nonhuman life.”

It is not novel to say the economy is the cause of environmental evils. But Purdy pairs this claim with an argument that economies “do not arise naturally, whether from the self-interest of ‘rational man’ or from the disruptive imagination of entrepreneurs.” Patterns of consumption and distribution, he reminds us, do not reflect our innate biases, failures and preferences; markets, prices, and profit-seeking are no more natural than race, class, or any other social construct. Moreover, these creations are fundamentally interlinked; markets sustain unequal distributions, prices reflect past prejudices, and power defines our preferences. In its totality, this “political economy” pushes upon us an “extractive, inequality-producing logic of commodification,” so that, whatever choices we make, “we are locked into making ourselves instruments of one another’s profits.”

Purdy believes the vehicle for change is This Land’s titular “commonwealth,” a “stronger program of common care, one that can overcome all forms of denialism” by tying land, people, and their jointly-made fruits together to share the wealth of the earth equally. Key to its achievement is an understanding that “the American commonwealth has been blocked again and again by division and exploitation—by racism, misshapen ideas of manhood and of women, and the subtle and outright violence of owners and bosses, usually all interwoven.” Thus, any successful project to end climate change through commonwealth politics must first “radicalize environmentalism” by recognizing that “economic power, racial inequality, and the struggles of indigenous peoples are not optional or supplemental. They are the heart of the work. They always have been.”