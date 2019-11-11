The Case for Climate Hope

It is not novel to say the economy is the cause of environmental evils. But Purdy pairs this claim with an argument that economies “do not arise naturally, whether from the self-interest of ‘rational man’ or from the disruptive imagination of entrepreneurs.” Patterns of consumption and distribution, he reminds us, do not reflect our innate biases, failures and preferences; markets, prices, and profit-seeking are no more natural than race, class, or any other social construct. Moreover, these creations are fundamentally interlinked; markets sustain unequal distributions, prices reflect past prejudices, and power defines our preferences. In its totality, this “political economy” pushes upon us an “extractive, inequality-producing logic of commodification,” so that, whatever choices we make, “we are locked into making ourselves instruments of one another’s profits.”

Purdy believes the vehicle for change is This Land’s titular “commonwealth,” a “stronger program of common care, one that can overcome all forms of denialism” by tying land, people, and their jointly-made fruits together to share the wealth of the earth equally. Key to its achievement is an understanding that “the American commonwealth has been blocked again and again by division and exploitation—by racism, misshapen ideas of manhood and of women, and the subtle and outright violence of owners and bosses, usually all interwoven.” Thus, any successful project to end climate change through commonwealth politics must first “radicalize environmentalism” by recognizing that “economic power, racial inequality, and the struggles of indigenous peoples are not optional or supplemental. They are the heart of the work. They always have been.”

Despite the scale of this task, Purdy has faith that we can accomplish it. “If the problem is the world we have built, then it is in our power to build another.” Grounding this faith is “history,” which Purdy says reveals that “a commonwealth is not a gauzy utopian ideal: It is radical and practical.” A piece of this history comes in This Land’s best chapter, which details the “long” environmental justice movement. Born in the 1980s, that movement criticizes mainstream environmentalism for being too white, overly elite, and ignorant of how environmental harms disproportionately hurt the poor and people of color. Purdy traces the problems back to pioneers like John Muir, whose conservation ethic was inextricable from colonialism and white supremacy: Muir derided the laziness of “Sambos” and the “dirty and irregular life” of indigenous people living near Yosemite, while promising park tourists that “as to Indians, most of them are dead or civilized into useless innocence.” The federal government made good on this promise in creating many National Parks, driving native people from their homes to foster a pristine wilderness for middle-class whites.

Purdy also finds many strains of environmentalism that incorporated environmental justice principles long before they were written down. He mentions for instance the Wilderness Society head Robert Marshall, who was integral in reforms that pushed the federal government toward both conservationism and supporting the sovereignty of Native American nations. Yet when the modern environmental movement arose in the 1970s, its leaders inadvertently imbued their creation with Muir’s vision rather than Marshall’s; by not attending directly to matters of power, race, and class, the laws and organizations they created flowed with, rather than fought, the unequal currents of the broader political economy. If we can learn from their failures, Purdy declares, “we do not need to be trapped by our history of self-division.”

Purdy spends little time describing specific methods for building a commonwealth, beyond a few pages on efforts like the Green New Deal. A chapter that described concrete proposals to make Purdy’s optimism real, or provided additional histories to justify that optimism, might have been of more practical use than the chapter on Purdy’s metaphysical struggles with the 2016 election. But at under 200 pages, This Land’s omissions are likely intentional. The book is best seen in the context of the budding law and political economy movement, an attempt to bring concepts of democracy and power to the forefront of legal scholarship, teaching, and practice. This Land might be that movement’s environmental creed—a necessary thing in the fight to fix our planet, given that, as Purdy says, “no material change in power will go forward without ideas and images that give it shape and a horizon to aim for.”

Purdy, who is co-director of the Law & Political Economy Project, knows that his book is a first draft, with details to be filled in, tenets revised, and action items drafted by activists, students, scholars, and practitioners. In this way, This Land reaffirms its most basic assertion of faith: that we can change our world because it is “deeply plural at every scale and … we are in it together.” Acting on that faith requires us to move beyond Franzen’s defeatism, to recant the belief that human nature is as fixed as it is flawed. If we realize that humans are creatures of context—defined by an economy that we can redefine—we will discover not only that the road to climate salvation is real, but also that we cannot walk it alone.