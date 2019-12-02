Welcome to the Monkey House

In Dongducheon, Choi and other residents recall, Park launched a simultaneous crackdown on the permissive culture that had grown around the U.S. bases. A key aim of the new initiative was to impress upon Congress, which had lodged complaints about the excesses of the camp towns, his determination to protect U.S. forces from STDs. The Pentagon, which badly wanted Park’s continued support for U.S. bases at a time when South Korea housed a huge contingent of American service members, reacted by ordering the Army to expand its own oversight of the camp towns. Moon, in Sex Among Allies, described the U.S. crackdown as a “public relations campaign” designed to defuse growing diplomatic tensions with Park and other Korean leaders who were voicing skepticism about America’s commitments. “We made it clear to the Koreans through the Clean-Up activities that we wanted to stay,” one U.S. military official involved in the campaign told her.

The South Korean government has never formally recognized its own role in the militarized sex industry or the state’s impingement on the rights of Korean women. Nor, of course, has the United States.

For the sex workers in the camp towns, though, the crackdowns meant tighter controls over their already heavily constricted working lives. The new detention centers monitoring the spread of STDs doubled as all-purpose clearinghouses of centralized surveillance. According to Professor Park, U.S. military officials leading the crackdown insisted on consolidating the state scrutiny of sex workers under one roof, “so U.S. forces could control Korean comfort women’s bodies more directly.” Determined to stamp out any chance of GIs contracting diseases, the U.S. military began asking troops to identify sex workers they suspected of carrying STDs. The women were then rounded up and taken to buildings like the Monkey House, where they were forcibly examined and given heavy doses of penicillin often administered by U.S. military medics. (According to Moon, U.S. officials chose to use higher doses of antibiotics than those that Korean physicians typically prescribed “without having adequately researched their efficacy and side effects on the Korean women,” running the risk of acute health issues such as “penicillin shock” and, Choi told me, even death.) This hazardous-to-lethal drug regimen featured prominently in Judge Lee’s reparations ruling last year.

One former sex worker starkly laid out the conditions faced by many kichijong women in a documentary film produced by Durebang. “A pimp sold me to a U.S. camp town,” she recalled. “Inside a warehouse, I was raped. The police sent me to the Monkey House, where American medics gave us injections” of penicillin and other drugs to prevent the spread of STDs. After her release, she was required to wear a plastic badge showing she’d been tested—“cunt tags,” she called them. All sex workers and bar owners were required to hang these registration certificates on the walls of their establishments as well. (Still, the patina of public shame surrounding the camp towns doesn’t mean the women should only be seen as victims, said Park. Many fought back against the “injustice, government control, and the club owner exploitation,” as well as the conduct of U.S. troops.)

Yet while Korean sex workers lived under a regime of maximal state coercion and surveillance, American GIs were not subject to any restrictions on their movements. Until the 1990s, the clearest measure of the unfairness built into the kichijong system was the absence of full legal accountability in the face of the frequent abuses committed by American service members. When GIs would attack or abuse Korean sex workers and other civilians living in the camp towns, their criminal liability was limited; the Status of Forces Agreement between the two countries stipulated that all crimes by U.S. personnel fell exclusively under the jurisdiction of U.S. military courts. While South Korea was under military rule, Korean citizens were forced to stifle their outrage; but with the assassination of Park Chung-hee in 1979 and the onset of democracy in the late 1980s, they found their voice.