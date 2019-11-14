The Right’s “Judeo-Christian” Fixation

Second, Gaston reveals that Judeo-Christianity’s ascendance was not powered by the liberal belief that all religions should be equal in the eyes of a neutral government. Instead, Judeo-Christianity was most commonly the domain of fiery anti-secularists, who railed against any separation between church and state. Building off ideas developed in the interwar period, thinkers in this camp spent the 1940s and 1950s claiming that religious teachings needed to dominate the public sphere. Limiting state support for religious schools or charities, they warned, would foster secularism, which would directly lead to nihilism and social anarchy. Indeed, in their minds, secularism was the true core of totalitarianism; Hitler and Stalin’s regimes were not simply oppressive, but were atheist plots to replace religious authority with soulless states. Such anxieties even motivated thinkers later considered prophets of tolerance, such as the influential Catholic theologian John Courtney Murray. While he vocally advocated for Catholic cooperation with other faiths and embraced religious liberty (a principle that the Catholic church formally opposed until the 1960s), he also warned that limiting funding for religious schools would send the United States down the path of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. Judeo-Christianity, then, sometimes served as a tool of anti-secular exclusion.

This exclusionary impulse only hardened after the U.S. intervention in Vietnam, as writers began to understand Judeo-Christianity not only as a religious tradition, but as one with clear racial and sexual meanings. Up until the early 1960s, progressive activists occasionally employed the term; Martin Luther King, Jr., for one, claimed that Judeo-Christianity should engender racial equality. By the 1970s, however, anti-racist and anti-sexist activists condemned the concept as a source of America’s moral rot. Black radicals such as Ossie Davis railed against “white Western Judeo-Christian capitalist civilization.” Feminist writer Mary Dole agreed, decrying in Beyond God the Father: Toward a Philosophy of Feminist Liberation (1973) “the history of antifeminism in the Judeo-Christian heritage.” Thinkers in this camp found little comfort in tradition. Rather than providing the template for freedom, the United States’ alleged spiritual tenets had to be overthrown.

Conservatives, in response, doubled down on their insistence that the United States was an inherently religious nation and appealed to Judeo-Christianity to challenge taxation and abortion. American values, wrote Secretary of Defense Elliot Richardson in 1973, called for Judeo-Christian charity, not “big government.” By the 1980s, the term encapsulated the right’s powerful cocktail of white resentment, sexism, and anti-welfare rage. Judeo-Christianity, writers implied, was more than a specific variation of American evangelism; rather, it was a timeless tradition whose defense necessitated opposition to affirmative action, equality for women and sexual minorities, and redistributionist policies. Jerry Falwell, for example, in his best-selling booklet Listen, America! (1980), replaced his older language of Christian nationalism with praise for “traditional Judeo-Christian values concerning the family.” That same year, Judeo-Christianity made its first appearance in a party platform, as the Republicans swore to defend it. It would reappear there in subsequent elections, an epitaph for the term’s anti-egalitarian flavor.

In the conclusion to her book, Gaston wonders if Judeo-Christianity is approaching the end of its journey. In the decades since the term’s emergence, after all, the nation’s religious and ideological composition has changed substantially, fostering new political languages. This shift is especially pronounced on the American left, where political coalitions have expanded not only to include religious groups beyond Christianity and Judaism, but also the religiously unaffiliated (the so-called “nones”). Barack Obama was sensitive to this reality when he became the first president to celebrate American “atheists and agnostics.” Trump, Gaston argues, has similarly broken with Republican precedent, measuring righteousness not through piety but through military and economic domination. While the president may utter some hollow paeans to Judeo-Christianity, these are merely bones he throws his evangelical supporters and their anti-secular fixations.

Though this may be true, Imagining Judeo-Christian America overlooks the term’s more recent adoption on the radical right. Perhaps because Gaston is focused on exposing Judeo-Christianity’s anti-secularist bent, she is sometimes less attuned to its entanglement with racial politics and to its use by avowed ethno-nationalists. Few represent this transmutation better than Steve Bannon, Trump’s former senior advisor and a significant figure in the global alt-right. Hardly a practicing Christian, Bannon has often claimed that societies’ strengths lay in their ethnic homogeneity. This is why, he argues, nationalists must smash the power of “globalism,” epitomized by international organizations, finance, and migration. For Bannon, however, this nationalist revolution also has a geopolitical aspect, best captured through a religious terminology. The white nations, he explained in a recent interview, constitute the “Judeo-Christian West,” which should to come together with Russia to defeat their Muslim and Chinese opponents. Indeed, Judeo-Christianity has been a long-standing obsession for Bannon, who nostalgically waxed about the long history of “the Judeo-Christian West’s struggle against Islam” in a 2014 speech to a Vatican conference organized by reactionary Catholics. So enchanted he was with this concept that in 2018 he sought to establish a new center in Italy for nationalist and populist teachings, the Academy for the Judeo-Christian West.

The radical right’s embrace of Judeo-Christianity is more than a linguistic tic. In using this terminology, the new right replicates its predecessors’ ambiguous feelings about Judaism, simultaneously depicting Jews as villains and allies. The radical right remains haunted by the specter of Jewish financial control, an anxiety dramatically embodied in the conspiracy theories swirling around George Soros. And as the murderer in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting explained in his violent manifesto, some also associate Jews with support for immigration of non-whites, vilifying them as agents of “white genocide.” At the same time, Israel and Jews often loom large in the right-wing imagination as a powerful incarnation of “Western” values. Israel’s military clashes with Muslim neighbors and its insistence on preserving ethnic exclusivity, recently solidified in the 2018 “nation state law” declaring that the state belongs to Jews alone, enchant the radical right. As the white supremacist Richard Spencer has gushed, “Jews are, once again, at the vanguard, rethinking politics and sovereignty for the future, showing a path forward for Europeans.” In all of this, the American right is hardly alone. Hungary’s Viktor Órban and France’s Marine Le Pen similarly traffic in anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish global control while simultaneously musing on “Judeo-Christian” values and warmly embracing Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

These dynamics matter not only when it comes to Judaism’s status in American politics. They are part of the right’s broader strategy to bolster hierarchies by using terms that sound as if they foster egalitarianism. “Freedom of religion,” for example, ostensibly a universal protection for worship, has been recently appropriated by American evangelicals in their crusade to protect Christian prayers in state-run events. The Trump Administration followed suit, and complemented its “Muslim ban” with the establishment of a special “Religious Freedom Task Force,” whose goal was to defend conservative Christians’ right to discriminate against women and LGBTQ+ people (by protecting corporations and organizations’ right to deny coverage for contraception and to fire individuals based on sexual orientation and gender identity). Similar dynamics have come into play when right-wing speakers have weaponized the right to “free speech.” In the hands of figures like Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro, free speech is mostly invoked to support the right to harass and insult women and people of color. College campuses have drawn especially intense attention from conservatives, who, under the banner of “diversity of thought,” demand spaces and resources for right-leaning faculty and speakers. In the intellectual universe concocted by the American right, universities’ most urgent challenge is not to curtail crushing student debt, address savage budget cuts by legislators, or improve the representation of women and people of color; instead, it is to protect the opinions of the already privileged.

In this regard, Gaston’s brilliant book uncovers not only a fascinating history, but also a powerful template used in conservative politics today. She shows how easily inclusive language can be mobilized for anti-egalitarian purposes. By doing so, her book further hints at the limited nature of many American concepts of inclusion. The radical right’s use of Judeo-Christianity, after all, is not a brazen co-option or appropriation so much as it is an update of the term, which has largely been used in an exclusionary way. A more egalitarian future cannot simply rely on reclaiming or rescuing historical concepts. There is little point on insisting that progressive agendas fulfill long-standing American “virtues,” especially those that have become linguistic mainstays of conservative politics. New realities are instead more likely to emerge by discarding such historical concepts altogether. And among the first terms to be retired should be Judeo-Christianity.