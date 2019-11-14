The Right’s “Judeo-Christian” Fixation

The radical right’s embrace of Judeo-Christianity is more than a linguistic tic. In using this terminology, the new right replicates its predecessors’ ambiguous feelings about Judaism, simultaneously depicting Jews as villains and allies. The radical right remains haunted by the specter of Jewish financial control, an anxiety dramatically embodied in the conspiracy theories swirling around George Soros. And as the murderer in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting explained in his violent manifesto, some also associate Jews with support for immigration of non-whites, vilifying them as agents of “white genocide.” At the same time, Israel and Jews often loom large in the right-wing imagination as a powerful incarnation of “Western” values. Israel’s military clashes with Muslim neighbors and its insistence on preserving ethnic exclusivity, recently solidified in the 2018 “nation state law” declaring that the state belongs to Jews alone, enchant the radical right. As the white supremacist Richard Spencer has gushed, “Jews are, once again, at the vanguard, rethinking politics and sovereignty for the future, showing a path forward for Europeans.” In all of this, the American right is hardly alone. Hungary’s Viktor Órban and France’s Marine Le Pen similarly traffic in anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish global control while simultaneously musing on “Judeo-Christian” values and warmly embracing Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gaston’s brilliant book uncovers not only a fascinating history, but also a powerful template used in conservative politics today.

These dynamics matter not only when it comes to Judaism’s status in American politics. They are part of the right’s broader strategy to bolster hierarchies by using terms that sound as if they foster egalitarianism. “Freedom of religion,” for example, ostensibly a universal protection for worship, has been recently appropriated by American evangelicals in their crusade to protect Christian prayers in state-run events. The Trump Administration followed suit, and complemented its “Muslim ban” with the establishment of a special “Religious Freedom Task Force,” whose goal was to defend conservative Christians’ right to discriminate against women and LGBTQ+ people (by protecting corporations and organizations’ right to deny coverage for contraception and to fire individuals based on sexual orientation and gender identity). Similar dynamics have come into play when right-wing speakers have weaponized the right to “free speech.” In the hands of figures like Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro, free speech is mostly invoked to support the right to harass and insult women and people of color. College campuses have drawn especially intense attention from conservatives, who, under the banner of “diversity of thought,” demand spaces and resources for right-leaning faculty and speakers. In the intellectual universe concocted by the American right, universities’ most urgent challenge is not to curtail crushing student debt, address savage budget cuts by legislators, or improve the representation of women and people of color; instead, it is to protect the opinions of the already privileged.

In this regard, Gaston’s brilliant book uncovers not only a fascinating history, but also a powerful template used in conservative politics today. She shows how easily inclusive language can be mobilized for anti-egalitarian purposes. By doing so, her book further hints at the limited nature of many American concepts of inclusion. The radical right’s use of Judeo-Christianity, after all, is not a brazen co-option or appropriation so much as it is an update of the term, which has largely been used in an exclusionary way. A more egalitarian future cannot simply rely on reclaiming or rescuing historical concepts. There is little point on insisting that progressive agendas fulfill long-standing American “virtues,” especially those that have become linguistic mainstays of conservative politics. New realities are instead more likely to emerge by discarding such historical concepts altogether. And among the first terms to be retired should be Judeo-Christianity.