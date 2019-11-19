How to Break Up Corporate Giants

As most people familiar with Crazy Eddie know, the business was also predicated on fraud. They pocketed cash transactions, inflated inventories and earnings, and shredded receipts. What the owners of Crazy Eddie realized was that if a business could somehow maintain a loss for long enough, it could drive its competitors out of business. Today, Amazon famously operates without generating a profit. Like Crazy Eddie, it offers insanely low prices that crush competitors (though unlike Crazy Eddie, Amazon covers its losses with cheap debt). Crazy Eddie is also important because it is one of many stories that Matt Stoller uses to illustrate his new book, Goliath, a timely history of antitrust law.

Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, the antitrust crusader who coined the phrase the “curse of bigness,” once remarked that deep discounts are “the most potent weapon of monopoly—a means of killing the small rival to which the great trusts have resorted most frequently.” Fair trade laws were crucial to twentieth-century U.S. antitrust law. “The entire edifice of the twentieth-century [antitrust law],” writes Stoller, “stood on the foundation of fair trade and other laws designed to keep the capitalists—and the trading companies they controlled—from interfering in the process of pricing a good.” As soon as concentrated financial interest could wrest concessions from other actors in the economy, things quickly got out of hand.

Goliath erupts out of Stoller’s popular, pugnacious 2016 article in The Atlantic titled “How the Democrats Killed Their Populist Soul.” In it, he chronicles how the wave of freshman Democratic congresspeople in the 1970s known as the Watergate Babies pushed their noble, Depression-era, trust-busting forebears from their committee chairs, deregulated banking, and excitedly embraced an elite-run technocracy. They also agreed with Republican lawmakers that one of the best ways out of the economic doldrums was to allow corporate consolidation. Stoller saw lax antitrust enforcement as an abandonment of the working class, because it prioritized corporations’ welfare over people’s, consumers over small-business owners. Stoller is now a fellow at the Open Markets Institute, an organization that recently advocated for the breakup of the major tech firms. Goliath expands the history and scope of argumentation, producing the broader, unwieldy thesis that monopoly and bigness itself is, categorically, an elitist project that subverts the democratic process.