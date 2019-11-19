How to Break Up Corporate Giants

Concentration, Stoller argues, endangers democracy because it crushes small businesses, wrests concessions from workers, and allows corporations to amass uncountable fortunes.

William Baxter, who headed Ronald Reagan’s antitrust division at the Justice Department said, at the beginning of the 1980s, that he would “be structuring antitrust and merger law to prioritize economic efficiency, and no longer enforce the law consistent with the congressional purpose of restraining corporate size and power.” Baxter was explicitly in favor in corporate consolidation, and had a religious faith that capital would flow to whichever sector of the economy it would be most efficiently used. This gave the business world a greenlight for an orgy of mergers. Baxter’s philosophy has gone unchallenged across every Democratic and Republican government for almost 40 years now, leaving us with record-low antitrust enforcement and record-high corporate concentration.

Stoller points out the incredible degree of corporate concentration that our government has allowed, in almost every sector: four major banks, four major airlines, two phone makers, five big tech companies, Amazon and Walmart, Experian and Equifax; meat processing, vitamin C producers, voting machine companies, pharmaceuticals, the list does not stop. This concentration, Stoller argues, endangers democracy because it crushes small businesses, wrests concessions from workers, and allows corporations to amass uncountable fortunes that they can then throw into the electoral process. It also alienates workers and consumers from their communities by making local ownership difficult. This solution, for Stoller, is to use antitrust law to reinstate truly competitive markets, which he hopes will reinvigorate the democratic process.

But while Goliath is replete with well-researched stories, the book is argumentatively incomplete and oversimplified. As Professor Daniel Crane notes in a recent article for the Cato Institute, it is absurd to assume that the Sherman Antitrust Act was earnestly passed break up trusts. It was passed—explicitly—as a bulwark against populist sentiment. “Speaking on the Senate floor in 1890,” Crane writes,

Sen. John Sherman warned his brethren—many of whom were controlled by the trusts—that Congress ‘must heed [the public’s] appeal or be ready for the socialist, the communist, and the nihilist.’ Sherman thus conceived of his eponymous antitrust statute...as a sort of Band-Aid on capitalism.

At the end of Crane’s article, he admonishes his fellow libertarians that the time might be right for them to do the same: “If popular dissatisfaction with the economic status quo grows, demand might grow to pull either the regulatory or antitrust lever. Those ideologically committed to a light governmental hand on the market might prefer the antitrust alternative.” Crane’s sentiment illuminates the complexity of antitrust, that it can be (and has been) a tool to avoid more extensive, egalitarian reform.

Conversely, libertarian and neoliberal economic thinkers—some of whose ideas fueled lax antitrust enforcement—agree with Stoller that competition is paramount. Friedrich Hayek, a founding father of Crane’s libertarian thought, was worried about corporate concentration and its effects on liberty, something Stoller mentions. Of course, Hayek feared any large institution, public or private. The solution was decentralized, competitive markets. This is where libertarians intersect with neoliberals like Milton Friedman. In an interview about his philosophy, Friedman said, “The essence of an effective television industry, an effective telephone industry, an effective computer industry, or an effective mail delivery industry—you name it—is competition. That’s what we need to get in schools.” In a neoliberal vision, there is little that can’t benefit from being introduced to a competitive market. Teachers’ unions be damned. For neoliberals, competitive markets are equivalent to democracy, without all the messiness of government.

To a casual observer, it might be a surprise that some of the greatest support for monopoly power has come from socialists. Crane finds Eugene Debs in the early 20th century saying, “Monopoly is certain and sure. It is merely a question of whether they will be collectively owned monopolies, for the good of the race, or whether they will be privately owned for the power, pleasure and glory of the Morgans, Rockefellers, Guggenheims, and Carnegies.” The question for Debs is one of private versus public power. Today, agitations for universal healthcare, basic income, childcare, or Sarah Jaffe’s call to nationalize Amazon bring these important questions about monopoly to the fore.

This is all to say that politically, antitrust is a bag of cats. It sprawls and flops across the political spectrum, and because it deals with law, its existence and use is nuanced. The issue is complex; made more so by our current moment. Stoller spends little time addressing libertarian antitrust supporters, neoliberal competition fiends, or socialist detractors. Stoller’s antitrust world is simple, divided into good antitrust crusaders, like Senator Wright Patman, and bad “corporatists” like New Deal architect Adolf Berle and economist John Kenneth Galbraith. And while he is right to spend a great deal of time criticizing Democrats, liberals, and technocrats for abandoning the working class, Stoller spends too much time straining to throw different lefty theorists like Galbraith under the bus for supporting the three-part marriage of big institutions: labor unions, corporations, and government.

Is all concentration and centralization bad? What about nationalization?

Stoller’s roving enthusiasm for Jeffersonian “yeomanry,” or Brandeis’ “system of regulated competition,” or an “egalitarian system of free enterprise,” or “fair competition” makes the reader wonder how Stoller’s world is different than Friedman’s or Hayek’s. Surely it is, but it is crucial to know precisely how, so as not to repeat the last 50 years of regressive economic policy. Stoller assumes that antitrust enforcement is implicitly populist policy, but it’s not: As historian Louis Hyman has pointed out in his book Temp, the Sherman Act’s initial, primary use was to prevent workers from forming labor unions and to this day it prevents freelancers from organizing to negotiate their fees, something Uber has used to sue it drivers.

It impossible to know where Stoller stands because he never paints a picture of the antitrust world he aspires to. Is all concentration and centralization bad? What about Social Security, which is centralized retirement benefits? Is there a difference between public and private monopoly? What about nationalization? How do we know when concentration is too high? How do we update Jefferson or Brandeis for an economy that is 70 per cent consumer spending? If “corporatism“ is truly the slur worthy of constant hurling, what does a world without large institutions and their advocates look like?

Another important development that goes unaddressed is that we live in a time of “bigness,” yes, but also, confusingly, debilitating smallness. Lean management theory of the 1980s fractured massive corporations into a myriad of tiny, just-in-time producers. The use of temps, freelancers, and contractors continues to proliferate. As a freelancer, and thus de facto small business owner, I can attest: I hate it! It’s possible that solutions to big, slow-moving corporate bureaucracies could be the same as or worse than the problem.



Tellingly, Stoller saddles his prose with tone-deaf subordinate clauses when he uses odious events and characters as positive reinforcements of his thesis. Here are three examples. On the horrors of World War I: “And yet the war, while awful for the millions who died, would become a boon for the United States economy.” Or the violent appropriation of American Indian land after the Civil War: “The Homestead Act was the New Deal of that era, a bounty and economic independence awarded to citizens (with the definition of citizens hewing to white supremacy.)” Or Woodrow Wilson: “Wilson had illustrated strong anticorruption progressive instincts, as well as the toxic racism of the Jim Crow Era. He ... transformed Princeton from a provincial college for the wealthy into a world-class university, while still ensuring it would remain an all-white institution.” After the caveat, he quickly moves on.

War, destruction, and racism put real limits on the democratic process. Wilson’s (or maybe more importantly, Thomas Jefferson’s) racism is not a side note; it is the story. In a book ostensibly about the reinvigoration of populist democracy, you cannot ignore the way that economic wins have so often required already marginalized groups to lose. How do we enact antitrust today, in a way that addresses recalcitrant inequities? If we democratize property ownership, who will lose and what will we do for them? A system of regulated competition or free enterprise is a limited lens on which to view populism; it’s populism primarily for small business owners and individuals with access to capital. Competitive markets are no stand-in for justice.

Breaking up corporate power is, of course, an excellent first step towards populist democracy. The question that needs answering is not why, but for whom? How do we use antitrust to re-enfranchise citizens and make our political system responsive to the electorate? How do we permanently curtail private power in service of the public? Part of that is breaking up the tech giants, but without a consideration of what else it would entail we could easily remain yoked with still-undealt-with historical inequality. The abandonment of fair trade laws for economic efficiency has not served the public well, but is competition the answer to efficiency? What if this causes prices to rise? The political implications of ideas like competition or efficiency are complicated but exceedingly important to consider.

For Stoller, it is imperative to democratize private property and free markets. Without them “prices for essential goods and services reflect monopoly power rather than free citizens buying and selling to each other. People worldwide, sullen and unmoored from community structures, are turning to rage, apathy, protest, and angry tribalism.” It is a dark and contradictory assessment of the world that assumes that progress is pushed forward through pure civility. But will corporations go quietly? Given the pure physical violence they inflicted on the labor movement for almost a hundred years and the legal violence they waged after that, it is doubtful. Maybe a little rage is necessary.