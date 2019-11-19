Deval Patrick Was an Overrated Governor

When Republican health care executive Charlie Baker won the race to replace Patrick that fall, it seemed both a quintessentially Massachusetts result—a phalanx of sunny GOP technocrats have prevailed in six of the state’s last eight gubernatorial elections—and a national omen. At the same moment Patrick left the stage, Barack Obama began his own departure from public life. Obama’s enduring popularity among Democrats casts a long shadow over the contest to succeed him.

Hillary Clinton’s meaningless popular vote victory left open the question of who will lead the party into the future, and Patrick believes he can provide an answer. Last week, the former governor officially joined a primary field that, tallying candidates already withdrawn as well as those still facing a grim yuletide in Des Moines, numbers nearly 30. While he might cut an Obama-like figure, though, it’s difficult to see him as the second coming of hope and change—in large part because his record as Massachusetts governor looks underwhelming in hindsight.

Any appraisal of Patrick’s chances in the primary, no matter how pessimistic, must account for the exceptional political gifts he showed in his home state. In all aspects save its governorship, Massachusetts is a partisan monoculture. Its entire U.S. House delegation has been Democratic for over 20 years; no Republican senator has been elected to a full term since 1972, with Scott Brown’s madcap Washington holiday now a distant memory. To capture the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2006, Patrick had to wage an outsider candidacy for the ages, cutting in front of every dutiful party lieutenant from Provincetown to the Berkshires.