The Dark Side of Bikram Yoga

We know this is to be the story of Choudhury’s downfall, so the man’s anecdotes ring false. He tells of being flown to Hawaii in the 1970s to minister to Richard Nixon, in danger of losing a leg to phlebitis. After four days of therapy, an utterly healed president was so grateful that he personally arranged a green card for the young yogi. Give me a break.



Choudhury has always presented himself as a great American success story. The immigrant striver made very good. His promise of yoga’s benefits appealed to the star set: Elvis Presley, George Harrison, Shirley MacLaine, Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones—at least as Choudhury tells it. The guru has sacred status in many cultures, but in the United States, money is our dominant faith. So to spread the gospel of Bikram yoga, Choudhury franchised: Teachers paid for training that was something like benediction, then opened official Bikram outposts across the land. Orner’s film includes footage of Choudhury taking a reporter out for a spin in his Rolls-Royce. It’s hard not to think of the great cult leader/huckster Rajneesh.

Orner does not interrogate the value of Bikram yoga, which is based on 26 poses and breath work executed over the course of 90 minutes in a very hot room. True crime stories sometimes feel like they’re catering to human tendencies to rubberneck (offering a dose of schadenfreude for good measure). But Orner respects Bikram’s true believers. Val Sklar Robinson, a teacher in Pasadena, California, describes Bikram as having saved her from a possible hip replacement. Another instructor credits his method for liberating him from obesity.