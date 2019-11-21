The Dark Side of Bikram Yoga

Orner does not interrogate the value of Bikram yoga, which is based on 26 poses and breath work executed over the course of 90 minutes in a very hot room. True crime stories sometimes feel like they’re catering to human tendencies to rubberneck (offering a dose of schadenfreude for good measure). But Orner respects Bikram’s true believers. Val Sklar Robinson, a teacher in Pasadena, California, describes Bikram as having saved her from a possible hip replacement. Another instructor credits his method for liberating him from obesity.

By first establishing Bikram’s efficacy and Choudhury’s canny salesmanship, Orner evokes Bikram’s appeal even if you know deep down that the holy man with a garage full of luxury cars is probably not to be trusted. You understand that the man willing to tell a reporter “you’ll never meet another human being on this earth more pure than me” will probably live to regret it. Even though Choudhury’s crimes are a matter of record, Yogi, Guru, Predator is very damning.

At this point, hearing a woman describe violation at the hands of a man more powerful than her is a depressing refrain. That doesn’t make it any less gutting. Larissa Anderson, Sarah Baughn, and Mandeep Kaur Sandhu recount for Orner’s camera their experiences with Choudhury; I will not attempt summary because they deserve to be heard themselves. So does Choudhury, who sputters for a news camera: “I’m the most spiritual man you ever met in your life—but today you are not all educated, smart, intelligent, wise, experienced enough to understand who I am.” It’s a we report, you decide situation, wherein viewers must weigh painful descriptions of harassment and rape against Trumpian bluster. A familiar choice.

We understand precisely who Bikram Choudhury is: a rich, cosseted man who assumed different rules applied to him by virtue not only of his wealth but of the nebulous spirituality of his calling. His acolytes describe students massaging their guru’s feet, as though those sweaty classes were truly encounters with the divine. “A lot of people tell a lot of stories, and that becomes their truth,” says Robinson, the teacher in Pasadena. “I think he has his own truth.”

She is being generous. The journalist Chandrima Pal points out that there was no national competition in yoga in Choudhury’s adolescence, when he claims to have won that title. The Nixon Library cannot confirm that the president and Choudhury ever met. A yogi named Mukul Dutta establishes that it was Choudhury’s teacher Bishnu Charan Ghosh who developed the specific routine we call Bikram.