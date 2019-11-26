The Crown’s Case for the Monarchy

In the show, created and mostly written by Peter Morgan, the inherent absurdity of monarchy is part of its usefulness, part of its function as a tool that democratic societies may use to stay democratic. The military medals, the dresses, the sashes and scepters and crowns—they are all part of a sleight of hand to make the monarchy seem glorious, and in that glory, to create a sense of national stability. It’s a part of what the English essayist Walter Bagehot called the “dignified” part of government, something that exists to humble the “efficient” elected part, to force ministers to remember that they serve the country, not simply their own parties and interests. In The Crown, the inherently undemocratic monarchy is a tool used to protect democracy.

In the new season, Olivia Colman has taken over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies from Matt Smith as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham-Carter from Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. The new cast is middle-aged where the old one was young; they have a stolid, almost morose air that fits their roles (Margaret excluded) as redoubtable figures in a dying empire, the symbols of a glory that their country—going through tumult after turmoil, currency on the fritz, politically divided—no longer possesses.

It is in the “The Coup,” halfway through the new season, that the show makes its case most vividly. Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle and mentor (Charles Dance), is dismissed from his post as chief of the defense staff by Wilson. Approached by an anti-Wilson newspaperman, he begins to organize a coup d’état. (The Crown shows Mountbatten as an enthusiastic participant in the plot; in reality, his role is less clear, with some historians putting forward a narrative similar to the show’s, while others have argued that he dismissed the idea when first approached about it.) What follows is a series of meetings in fancy rooms conducted by middle-aged men in three-piece suits, all against a backdrop of immaculate gray clouds. Mountbatten argues that a coup “doesn’t stand a chance” unless it has the backing of “our Caesar,” Elizabeth. Without the monarch’s support—and the legitimacy lent by her voice—it would be impossible to execute. Elizabeth promptly dumps cold water on the plotters, telling Mountbatten that her role is to protect the country’s unwritten constitution, the prime minister, and democracy. Her plan is to do nothing: “We bide our time and wait for the people who voted him in to vote him out again, if indeed that is what they decide to do.”