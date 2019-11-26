The Crown’s Case for the Monarchy

It is in the “The Coup,” halfway through the new season, that the show makes its case most vividly. Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle and mentor (Charles Dance), is dismissed from his post as chief of the defense staff by Wilson. Approached by an anti-Wilson newspaperman, he begins to organize a coup d’état. (The Crown shows Mountbatten as an enthusiastic participant in the plot; in reality, his role is less clear, with some historians putting forward a narrative similar to the show’s, while others have argued that he dismissed the idea when first approached about it.) What follows is a series of meetings in fancy rooms conducted by middle-aged men in three-piece suits, all against a backdrop of immaculate gray clouds. Mountbatten argues that a coup “doesn’t stand a chance” unless it has the backing of “our Caesar,” Elizabeth. Without the monarch’s support—and the legitimacy lent by her voice—it would be impossible to execute. Elizabeth promptly dumps cold water on the plotters, telling Mountbatten that her role is to protect the country’s unwritten constitution, the prime minister, and democracy. Her plan is to do nothing: “We bide our time and wait for the people who voted him in to vote him out again, if indeed that is what they decide to do.”

Her plan is to do nothing: “We bide our time and wait for the people who voted him in to vote him out again, if indeed that is what they decide to do.”

The episode also brings to mind better-known cases of monarchs interfering to protect democracy, like that of Spain’s Juan Carlos, who blocked a military coup in 1981, and Norway’s Haakon VII, who threatened to abdicate when faced with a fascist takeover. Monarchs, The Crown suggests, can be an important force against democratic backsliding in a modern world. But history suggests they can also be a force against democracy—and not just by controlling massive reserves of wealth and privilege, as the British royal family does. There have also been allegedly constitutional monarchs—those without real power—who backed coups, like Greece’s Constantine II, or accepted fascist rule, like Belgium’s Leopold III.

The Crown does not ignore that danger. For every Elizabeth, there is an Edward VIII. Alex Jennings, the actor who portrayed a marvelously bitchy Duke of Windsor—as Edward was called, following his abdication after an 11-month reign in 1936—for the show’s first two seasons, is gone. In his place is Derek Jacobi, playing the erstwhile king in his dotage. Edward was the worst sort of monarch—creative and impulsive. He was famously selfish, self-involved, and uninterested in the traditions and conventions that underpin the institution. And, as depicted in the second-season episode “Vergangenheit,” he was a Nazi sympathizer who performed the Hitler salute during a 1937 visit to Germany, was accused of leaking Allied battle plans to the Nazis, and was supposedly set to be reinstated as king had a German invasion of Britain been successful. He would later tell a friend that he “never thought Hitler was such a bad chap.”

The dichotomy between Edward and Elizabeth has been an ongoing motif for The Crown from its first season. Her husband’s explanation is that there are two sorts of Windsors, one “dazzling,” the other “dull.” What makes an interesting person, a unique person, is not what makes a good monarch. When the Duke of Windsor, in the first season, dismisses his brother, George VI, as “weak,” what he really means is “boring,” and George may have been that—a quiet family man famed for frugality and not especially admired for his way with words. In his dullness, Britain found a monarch to lead it through World War II. In Edward, it found one who favored appeasement and Nazism. With, perhaps, a touch of historical license, Morgan shows the Duke of Windsor realizing this as he approaches death: “The crown always finds its way to the right head,” he tells his niece Queen Elizabeth II, “my father, my brother, you, and one day, God willing, your son.”

And Elizabeth herself is far from perfect. Often, The Crown shows the monarchy more by what it cannot do, or chooses not to do, than what it can. Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon and Princess Margaret’s husband (Ben Daniels, replacing Matthew Goode), a photographer, is shown in the season’s first episode taking pictures of people on election day in 1964. In his darkroom, as he hangs photos to dry, there is a shot of a glass bridge between low-lying apartment buildings with the words “Eat the Rich” emblazoned on it in graffiti. For much of the season, Snowdon is a conduit between the royals and regular people. In the season’s moving third episode, “Aberfan,” he and Philip separately tour the Welsh mining town where a landslide has killed 144 people. Snowdon’s utter devastation serves as a proxy for the audience’s, while Elizabeth delays visiting the town, citing royal protocol. Her initial absence is deeply felt: It shows what a figurehead could have done and should have done. It’s an argument for the presence of a nonpolitical leader when elected governments, tied to the gusts of public opinion and the needs of the political class, can only symbolize so much.