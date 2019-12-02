The Factory Is a Chilling Account of the Contemporary Workplace

And like all workplace novels, The Factory underscores the folly of how so many of us spend our days. Work life’s odd rituals and petty grievances are rich fodder, and Oyamada has a number of details—the cubicle neighbor whose name you never actually learn, the morale-building family day activity—that will make you chuckle with recognition. Yes, the factory is a destabilizing place, so labyrinthine it’s hard to navigate, with arcane rules. But isn’t that every large office?

Writers tackle this human material because it’s the easiest way to get at the very big targets—capitalism, society, order. And it’s here that Oyamada has the most fun. Beyond the quotidian oddities, there are strange things afoot at the factory. There are many birds about, and signs warning not to open the windows lest they get inside. An old man lurks in the woods, accosting people to ... pull their pants down. “Whenever his would-be victims fought back or resisted, he retreated into the trees. Of course, everyone puts up some kind of fight, so he hadn’t actually removed anyone’s pants.” While the birds seem menacing, the so-called Forest Pantser is mostly ridiculous. Maybe he’s capitalism in a nutshell: the possibility that we will be humbled and demeaned is always there.

The Forest Pantser threatens to ruin a family day outing that Furufue is overseeing, but that ends up taking a still stranger turn when one of the participating children comes across the dead body of a coypu (a kind of rat also known as the nutria). “The animal might have been six feet long, but coypus shouldn’t be anywhere near that size,” Oyamada writes. “Maybe I was imagining things.”