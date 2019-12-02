The Factory Is a Chilling Account of the Contemporary Workplace

There’s a scene in The Golden Girls (hear me out) where the sardonic Dorothy, teaching a professional development class, encounters a bunch of adult slackers, save one: a Mr. Tanaka. He tells her that he’s done all the work assigned and an extra credit project to boot. “We’re never going to beat you people, are we?” she asks wryly.

That you people speaks to an entrenched American idea: The other is always different and weird. And one of the ways in which the Japanese are different and weird is their work ethic. The 1980s saw the inscrutable foreigner with his secret allegiance to the emperor evolve into the company man with an obsessive allegiance to work.

THE FACTORY by Hiroko Oyamada New Directions, 128 pp, $13.95

Hiroko Oyamada’s The Factory gives the lie to the idea that the Americans and the Japanese are so different when it comes to our relationship to our jobs. It’s a workplace satire that will make a lot of sense to American readers.

The Factory was published in Japan in 2013, when Oyamada was only 20 years old. The slender novel—which only recently appeared here, in a translation by David Boyd—draws on the author’s experience as a temp, cataloguing the absurdities of corporate life with an anthropological eye.