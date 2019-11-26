If Michael Bloomberg Wants to Run for President He Should Sell Bloomberg News

Bloomberg has taken steps to address the issue—but, so far, they have been all the wrong steps. One of Bloomberg’s first actions as candidate was to blur the lines between his political campaign and his journalistic interests, recruiting David Shipley and Tim O’Brien, who serve as senior executive editor and executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, to join his campaign.

Then, on Monday, Bloomberg Editor in Chief John Micklethwait announced a series of new rules in a memo to staff. Instead of declaring open season on its billionaire boss, without fear or favor, Bloomberg would cover … none of the presidential candidates. “We will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation), and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries,” Micklethwait wrote. “We cannot treat Mike’s Democratic competitors differently from him.” Trump will not be extended this courtesy, however.



Pity the political journalists at Bloomberg News, who will effectively have to sit out the Democratic primary. And by excluding Trump from its media blackout, Bloomberg has created yet another ethical bind that is already being attacked by conservatives. Any negative story about the president will be seen as politically motivated bias. Even stories not directly related to the president—stories that, for instance, affect markets, Bloomberg’s main area of coverage—are likely to be attacked by the president and his rivals. If the economy begins to slow, or if the Federal Reserve does something Trump doesn’t like, and Bloomberg reports those stories, it would be immediately discredited for helping the Democratic candidates for president.

