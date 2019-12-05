In Making Comics, Lynda Barry Shares the Secrets of Her Success

I have long loved Barry’s comics, especially those featuring her antiheroine Marlys. They’re funny, and weird, and messy, sometimes full of words and story, sometimes just captured moments that seem to mean something because the artist has bothered depicting them. In Making Comics, Barry rolls her eyes at her own style being designated “faux naïve” and I can understand why: There’s simply too much calculation behind what Barry does to dismiss it as naïve, while faux implies something craven or calculated. This just feels inaccurate.

Still, I have also long been suspicious of Barry the life coach, as I am of all those “unlock your artistic potential” books out there. To pathologize your own creative frustration feels to me like an act of ego. If the muse eludes you, maybe you’re not blocked; maybe you just have nothing to say. Barry’s perspective is less cynical than mine. Maybe “humanist” is the word for it. If artistic expression plays some fundamental role in childhood development, shouldn’t it still matter to us as adults? There’s a reason people buy adult coloring books—even social media seems to scratch the same itch. Sure, it’s all performance but drama is an art. Instagram lets us be Ansel Adams; Twitter lets us be Oscar Wilde.

Art saved Lynda Barry—“Everything good in my life came because I drew a picture,” she writes—and she only wants the same for everyone else. The book contains strict instructions (Barry is a benign tyrant): Close your eyes and draw the Statue of Liberty in one minute, draw yourself as Batman, scribble on a page then turn the random lines into a monster. Don’t evaluate the work you come up with. As Barry notes, “No matter what your skill level is when you begin, you can get an ‘A’ in this class. My final grade is based on where you began and where you ended up and what it is that you found.”

I do not draw (I want to start now!) but I found in this book a lot of smart advice that’s broadly applicable. On engagement with art: “The talking part of you knows very little about the gazing part of you that has something of a life of its own.” On technology: “You must take your phone off of and away from your body.” On keeping a notebook: “It’s a place rather than a thing. ... You should try to keep it with you as much as you can.” I fear quoting these lines makes them sound hollow as aphorisms usually do. But what’s most delightful about Making Comics is its emphasis on action, on exercise, on practice—on actual making.