André Aciman’s Dance to the Music of Time

It’s a little misleading to call Find Me, the new novel by André Aciman, a sequel to Call Me by Your Name, Aciman’s first novel, which was published in 2007 and adapted in 2017 into a critically acclaimed film by the director Luca Guadagnino. Call Me by Your Name chronicles the smoldering romance between Elio, an American teenager living with his parents in Italy, and their houseguest, Oliver, a doctoral student. The romance, like the summer, ends, and though the pair meet sporadically throughout the years, it is never resumed.

FIND ME: A NOVEL by André Aciman Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 272 pp., $27.00

Find Me opens not on either of that story’s leading men, but 10 years later, on Elio’s divorced father, Samuel, who has a sexy Linklater interlude with Miranda, a young woman he meets on a train from Florence to Rome. The next section finds Elio, now a classical pianist, in pursuit of the much older Michel, whom he meets at a concert, all the while thinking of Oliver. Then we move to Oliver, now a professor in the United States, who spends his own house party in silent, imagined conversation with Elio, despite being married, and chasing a couple of party guests who he claims remind him of Elio. Only in the final brief segment are Elio and Oliver reunited—and when you turn the book’s final page, you may find yourself wishing they hadn’t been.

That Find Me is discontinuous with its ostensible precursor is a strength, not a weakness, that allows us to see familiar people and places afresh, in new stages of life. After all, Aciman wrote three novels and a book of essays in the time between Call Me by Your Name and Find Me; naturally his style and sensibility have evolved. In theme and mood, Find Me is most similar to Eight White Nights, Aciman’s avowed favorite of his own works, which details a stumbling weeklong affair between two neurotic New Yorkers whose every word and thought is plagued by self-doubt. So, too, are the characters in his latest: hesitant, overanalytical in mind, self-editing of speech, wracked by the possibility of alternate futures in which they made different decisions.

The first two sections of Find Me, the furthest in time from Elio and Oliver’s reunion, are the book’s most powerful. They showcase Aciman’s finest mode: sketching the contours of a relationship through its small confidences, gestures, and extended conversations that dispense with naturalism in favor of exposing the essence of the pair’s dynamic, its delicate back-and-forth play, balanced on the edge of their passions. In their first exchange, Miranda says to Samuel, “Aren’t those the absolute worst scenarios: the things that might have happened but never did and might still happen though we’ve given up hoping we could?”