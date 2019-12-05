André Aciman’s Dance to the Music of Time

That Find Me is discontinuous with its ostensible precursor is a strength, not a weakness, that allows us to see familiar people and places afresh, in new stages of life. After all, Aciman wrote three novels and a book of essays in the time between Call Me by Your Name and Find Me; naturally his style and sensibility have evolved. In theme and mood, Find Me is most similar to Eight White Nights, Aciman’s avowed favorite of his own works, which details a stumbling weeklong affair between two neurotic New Yorkers whose every word and thought is plagued by self-doubt. So, too, are the characters in his latest: hesitant, overanalytical in mind, self-editing of speech, wracked by the possibility of alternate futures in which they made different decisions.

The first two sections of Find Me, the furthest in time from Elio and Oliver’s reunion, are the book’s most powerful. They showcase Aciman’s finest mode: sketching the contours of a relationship through its small confidences, gestures, and extended conversations that dispense with naturalism in favor of exposing the essence of the pair’s dynamic, its delicate back-and-forth play, balanced on the edge of their passions. In their first exchange, Miranda says to Samuel, “Aren’t those the absolute worst scenarios: the things that might have happened but never did and might still happen though we’ve given up hoping we could?”

Like their dialogue, the dalliances of the two couples give off a distinct air of unreality. Samuel and Miranda, and Elio and Michel, are perfect strangers who forge a sudden, fierce intimacy. In Aciman’s world, the ordinary time of seconds and minutes does not apply to the extraordinary out-of-timeness of love, where the newly enamored can feel they’ve known each other forever, and in their transmuted reality, they have. They forget to exchange last names, cell phone numbers. The intensity of their connection disrupts the dailiness of life, bringing to bear past and future, sending lovers into a wistful tailspin. They review recent history in minute detail in order to confirm it really happened. They miss one another while they are still together; for Aciman, desire is right away haunted by the prospect of its loss. Sami asks throughout his affair with Miranda, “Is it too late?” “You’re not a present-tense kind of person,” Miranda tells him.