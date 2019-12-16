Patrick Modiano Explains Himself

Whenever I catch myself proselytizing about the work of Patrick Modiano—which happens, it turns out, quite often—I realize I sound, like every evangelist, a little crazy. I’ll say, “His books are mysteries without solutions!” or “They’re stories where nothing really happens!” and mean this as an endorsement.

Modiano, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014, has written dozens of books, and though I’ve read only part of his oeuvre (translators: Hurry up), I feel comfortable asserting that they’re all essentially the same. Again, I mean this as an endorsement. Perhaps it’s useful to think of them as a single body of work rather than discrete volumes; variations on a theme, a lifelong endeavor.

FAMILY RECORD by Patrick Modiano Yale University Press, 160 pp., $16

The typical Modiano work—speaking of both his novels and nonfiction—features a strangely passive character having some kind of misadventure. They might be struck by a car, but it’s more likely to be some quotidian thing, like running across someone they’ve not seen in years. These characters amble about (usually in Paris, where the author himself lives), comparing the contemporary streetscape to one long vanished. They congregate in unremarkable restaurants and strike up conversations with odd people. Motifs recur—telephone numbers, plane trees, garages, films, civil paperwork like birth records or marriage certificates—and their repetition makes them seem meaningful.

Modiano was born in 1945, just before the end of the Second World War. That conflict is his abiding concern, even if his work doesn’t adhere to template or convention. He’s not interested in politics or bloodshed, heroism or horror. The stories posit mysteries with low stakes (What became of my address book?) or something closer to what you’d find in crime fiction (Is that person living under an assumed name?). There’s a suggestion of menace that never fully comes into focus: That address book contained the name of a person who vanished; perhaps the victim of a crime, perhaps the perpetrator of one, or maybe just one of the millions who died or were uprooted in 1940s Europe.