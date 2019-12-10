The New Behemoths of Health Care Bureaucracy

Nobody should be shocked to learn that the health care industry is enormously profitable and generates mountains of paperwork for middlemen to process. Americans know that intuitively from experience. The amazing thing is the sheer size of the middleman industry and the commanding position these firms now hold in our economy. UnitedHealth is just a hair smaller than Amazon; McKesson is bigger than Wells Fargo and Boeing combined. And these companies enjoy all the outsize political clout that goes with their status as big business—one among scores of reasons that meaningful health care reform gets virtually no traction in Washington.

If you already knew about the rise of the middlemen, you’re either in health care (12 percent of all American jobs are in the industry, after all) or a very astute reader of Fortune. The consolidation of this rentier sector has escaped broader public notice because it’s such a recent phenomenon, occurring mostly over the past decade, with little fanfare—just the way the middlemen like it. As recently as 2000, no health care, insurance, or pharmaceutical industry companies were in Fortune’s Top 25. That year, the largest health care company was Cigna, at #34. In 1990, only drugmaker Bristol-Meyers-Squibb sneaked into the top 50—at #50. Walgreens, CVS, and these other companies existed, of course. They just weren’t nearly the profit-generating machines they are today.

A last-ditch argument against any Medicare for All or single-payer approach to health care reform is often, “But what about all the jobs that will be lost in the health care industry?” It’s true that the industry, broadly defined, employs huge numbers of Americans and continues to grow. And some of this growth is in providers of services (especially low-paid home health care and nursing-home jobs). But the explosion of expensive layers of cost-plus bureaucracy is the real driving force here. Medical billing and the processing of endless insurance and pharmacy paperwork account for a significant share of the health care industry workforce, and the overall value added by it is zero. It exists only to perpetuate itself as a handsome source of revenue for middlemen, in much the same way that defense contractors fatten up on federal contracts to move things from one place to another for the Pentagon.