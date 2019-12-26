The Reenactment

What mattered in early wars

was the cavalry marching through

deep muck, the fife & drums,

stern ravens, words called out

across small, stagnant ponds.

They tell us every landscape longs

to be a battlefield. Someone

fires a cannon the size of a cave,

and we watch as shockwaves

italicize the trees. We, the living,

try channeling the original grief.

But this battle is nothing like

I thought it would be. I have little

idea what it takes to hold a field,

why someone might like to dress up

as the dead, those blown forward

in a crowd of men. Quick fuse:

young man with a bandage

and a period gun sings an anthem

from the archive, steps through

a cloud of cannon smoke.

White sight. A horse-drawn

darkroom rumbles by. A butterfly

flags. The gods never arrive.