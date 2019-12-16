Glenn Beck, the Nutty Professor

Today, Glenn Beck looks almost nothing like the clean-shaven pundit who became famous delivering tearful Fox News monologues and emceeing Tea Party rallies. He has traded his signature dress shirts for scholarly sweater vests, horn-rimmed glasses, and a sage Vandyke beard. He also has a new role to match: as an anti-impeachment conspiracist who, for much of October and November, used his show on BlazeTV to unravel a bizarre theory about the Democrats’ alleged misdeeds in Ukraine—a mystery story he likened to “a bad episode of Columbo.”

It’s hard to remember now, but not long ago, Beck seemed to have given up such antics. In 2016, he likened Donald Trump to Hitler and mimicked his orange tan by sticking his face in a bowl of crushed Cheetos. (Trump derided Beck, in turn, as a “weird dude” who is “always crying.”) Beck later told The New Yorker that Obama made him “a better man” and warned The New York Times that Trump was “dangerous.” Pandering to liberals, though, is hardly a winning strategy when you run a conservative media company. By late 2016, Beck’s company was so mired in financial trouble that he would soon face the indignity of selling off his private plane.