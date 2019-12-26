A Rebirth of Communal Liberty?

The first paper I wrote in a college political science course addressed the question of whether the political philosophy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau—with his concept of fusing the individual wills of members of a community into a single General Will, thereby “forcing men to be free”—was totalitarian in nature. I answered the question in the affirmative. The grader wrote that while I had made a well-reasoned case for my position, it was only the superficial, prima facie case, and gave me a B.

That teaching assistant might have been (although it was not) Benjamin R. Barber, then a graduate student in government at Harvard. At that time, Barber might have been already contemplating the Ph.D. thesis he’d later complete and publish as his book The Death of Communal Liberty: A History of Freedom in a Swiss Mountain Canton. The canton in question was Graubünden, in an area of Switzerland once known as Raetia. The people of Raetia, in prefeudal times, developed an organization called the common association, whose function was to oversee the system of collective land management in a particular area. When outside forces sought to introduce the feudal system of land ownership into Raetia, the common associations fragmented into smaller units called communes, made up of the region’s even smaller villages and neighborhoods. It was in just such neighborhood-scale settings, Barber explained, that face-to-face, egalitarian participatory democracy took hold.

Barber also emphasized the radical differences between Raetian democracy, which virtually mandated a group consensus—or, one might say, a General Will—on issues up for debate in a neighborhood, and the type of democracy that commonly goes by the name today. Liberalism developed as part of the modern rebellion against the oppressive hierarchical social, religious, and political structures of the Middle Ages, and so prizes individual liberty, private interests, and personal rights. Because Raetia never effectively developed feudal hierarchies of power, a citizen of the canton didn’t see considerations of communal solidarity as any threat to individual freedoms; far from it, he “view[ed] government as an extension of the interests he held in common with fellow citizens,” Barber observed.

For the Raetians, Barber explained, political power was not an enemy to be feared, but a system of communal decision-making in which they played an integral part. The Raetian citizen experienced a sense of autonomy within a group structure, not outside of it—an organic unity of interests that again calls to mind the General Will. A local Swiss historian wrote, “If there has ever been a community founded in accord with Rousseau’s ideas, it is Graubünden.” Barber interpreted the canton’s political success as proof that the fear of liberals about Rousseau’s ideas leading inevitably to totalitarianism was ill founded. However, as the title of his book indicates, the Raetian system did not survive its inevitable encounter with the forces of modernization in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.