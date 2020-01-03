The Rise of a Hollow Political Catchphrase

The expression itself was popularized in the months before the 1988 Iowa caucuses. Sarah Harder, the president of the American Association of University Women, used it to refer to affordable housing, subsidized child care, eldercare, and pay equity. Her point was that these issues disproportionately burdened women, but should not be pigeonholed as “women’s issues.” They were at “the center of American life.”

The “kitchen table,” as Harder used it, was a place where bills were paid and relatives cared for, a domain of women whose interests politicians had long ignored. But in a sense, Harder was engaging in a bit of rebranding. The Democrats were increasingly wary of such hot-button “women’s issues” as abortion rights and the Equal Rights Amendment; instead, they wanted to convey “nonideological competence,” as one reporter put it in 1988.

As a result, when Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis won the Democratic nomination that summer, his campaign signaled that they would use their convention to focus on “kitchen table issues,” a term so new that Paul Taylor, a Washington Post reporter, put it in scare quotes. For Dukakis’s campaign, this meant “pragmatic, nonideological government activism.” Judy Mann, a Post columnist, put it this way: “The kitchen table is not where you discuss aid to the contras.” It was—literally and figuratively—small. And by talking it up, Democratic candidates could avoid being tarnished as overzealous “liberals” and address health or education without wading into thorny ideological debates.