A Clear Menace

Since their introduction in 1851, when designers built the Crystal Palace to showcase the wonders of the Industrial Revolution at the World’s Fair in London, glass buildings have been emblematic of man’s triumph over nature. By the mid-twentieth century—when Mies van der Rohe completed the Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan—the gleaming towers of glass became cognate with jet-set luxury. Many of these buildings aren’t particularly pretty: The skyscrapers of Hudson Yards and glittering phalluses of Dubai look a bit like sex toys; One City Center dwarfs Durham, North Carolina, like a bland, visible scar reminding residents of the city’s gentrification. Then, of course, there are the Trump Towers in both New York and Chicago—gaudy, glistening testaments to the old adage that “money doesn’t buy taste.” As we confront the reality of imminent climate change, these glass-clad corporate towers and multimillion-dollar condo complexes serve as an aesthetic reminder of who is most responsible for our warming world: corporations and the rich.

Hudson Yards (left) and Dubai: Even some of the “greenest” glass skyscrapers have disastrous environmental effects. Right to left: Gary Hershorn; Rustam Azmi (Getty x2)

There’s also a little bit of a white lie in glass skyscrapers. Despite their sleek, weightless appearance, most of these buildings are, at their core, concrete—a carbon-intensive substance that is toxic when its dust is inhaled and wasteful in its water consumption. (If the cement industry were a country, according to The Guardian, it would be the third-largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world.)

Even if you bracket the cement scourge, these structures are environmentally disastrous. The materials employed in their construction are hauled for miles in fuel-burning trucks and shipped in gas-guzzling tankers. Once completed, the buildings are like towering greenhouses, incredibly expensive to keep cool when sun streams through their windows. Even the myriad buildings that receive certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) consortium, the industry standard for green building, can still be energy hogs. The Bank of America Tower, which was hailed as New York’s “greenest” skyscraper, received top marks from LEED, and yet it requires vast energy reserves to light its trading floors and keep its servers and computer stations humming late into the night. As a result, when it comes to climate change, a banker who works in one of these buildings could be just as culpable as a suburbanite with a McMansion full of cavernous unused spaces and four-car garages.