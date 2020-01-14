A Clear Menace

Minneapolis’s new football stadium could have avoided murdering hundreds of birds. The City Council voted to construct it from special glass coated in a film that birds can see. Unfortunately for the birds, however, the stadium’s managers refused to use the recommended material, saying that it would ruin the sleek, futuristic aesthetic of the building, which juts out from its pavilion like a glassy crag. More than 700 birds collided with the building last year; volunteers have found their corpses rotting all over the grounds.

All told, glass buildings are responsible for up to one billion bird deaths in the United States each year. At a time when two-thirds of North American birds are in danger of extinction from climate change, it’s no exaggeration to say that glass architecture is a threat to life on Earth. Yet buildings sheathed in smooth glass walls continue to go up, not because they are cheaper to construct or better from an architectural standpoint, but because they embody modern luxury.

Since their introduction in 1851, when designers built the Crystal Palace to showcase the wonders of the Industrial Revolution at the World’s Fair in London, glass buildings have been emblematic of man’s triumph over nature. By the mid-twentieth century—when Mies van der Rohe completed the Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan—the gleaming towers of glass became cognate with jet-set luxury. Many of these buildings aren’t particularly pretty: The skyscrapers of Hudson Yards and glittering phalluses of Dubai look a bit like sex toys; One City Center dwarfs Durham, North Carolina, like a bland, visible scar reminding residents of the city’s gentrification. Then, of course, there are the Trump Towers in both New York and Chicago—gaudy, glistening testaments to the old adage that “money doesn’t buy taste.” As we confront the reality of imminent climate change, these glass-clad corporate towers and multimillion-dollar condo complexes serve as an aesthetic reminder of who is most responsible for our warming world: corporations and the rich.

Hudson Yards (left) and Dubai: Even some of the “greenest” glass skyscrapers have disastrous environmental effects. Right to left: Gary Hershorn; Rustam Azmi (Getty x2)

There’s also a little bit of a white lie in glass skyscrapers. Despite their sleek, weightless appearance, most of these buildings are, at their core, concrete—a carbon-intensive substance that is toxic when its dust is inhaled and wasteful in its water consumption. (If the cement industry were a country, according to The Guardian, it would be the third-largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world.)