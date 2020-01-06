Everyone Wants to Be a Bank

What I didn’t know at the time was that charging fees on accounts (and other “noninterest income” like wealth management, market making, securitization, mortgage and loan processing, credit card service, and arranging mergers and acquisitions) was big business for banks. It was so substantial that right before the 2008 crash, JP Morgan Chase was making almost $94 billion from noninterest income and just $52 billion from its interest income. This was all part of a tidal shift in banking that began three decades earlier, as sociologists Ken-Hou Lin and Megan Tobias Neely explain in their brilliant new book Divested: Inequality in the Age of Finance. “Account fees for maintenance, transfer, overdraft, and minimum balances,” they write, “flourished in the 1980s, becoming banks’ major source of revenue.”

Before the 1980s, banking was a sleepy, hierarchical business that played a minor role in the economy. Banks arranged financing for individuals and businesses; they took deposits and handed out loans. They were intermediaries, servants to economic life. Their profits came from interest income: the difference between how much they paid depositors in interest and how much they charged borrowers. But after the 1980s, regulatory changes legalized new sources of revenue, and banking became one of the most profitable sectors of the economy. Soon, banking was running the show.

Today, Divested explains, “instead of serving the economy, finance now imposes its own logic, preferences, and practices throughout the economy as well as other parts of the society.” This is the condition of “financialization,” an often slippery term that has exploded into the popular lexicon post-2008. Divested helpfully defines it as “the wide-ranging reversal of the role of finance from a secondary supportive activity to a principal driver of the economy.” Before the 1980s, finance earned around 15 percent of corporate profits; in 2002 it earned a high of 43 percent. And this growth has not been without consequence: The main argument of Divested is that financialization is the “fundamental cause of the growing economic inequality in the United States.” For the authors, the rise of finance is profoundly implicated in—or maybe the primary reason for—the tidal redistribution of resources upward in the last 50 years.