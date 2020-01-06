Everyone Wants to Be a Bank

In 2011, when I lived in Milwaukee, the only job I held for more than a couple days was working the lunch rush at a gyro cart downtown. I was paid $60 a day plus tips, all in cash. One day, in an attempt to feel a little less adrift in life, I opened a checking account at a chain bank across the street from my workplace and received a debit card. Yet, I rarely used the checking account or debit card, and balance often hovered around $10.

DIVESTED: INEQUALITY IN THE AGE OF FINANCE by Ken-Hou Lin and Megan Tobias Neely Oxford University Press, 240 pp., $29.95

Months later, I bought a hot dog at a gas station and, on a whim, used my debit card. As I left the store, I realized I had forgotten to buy gum, so I went back in and bought that with the card too. Weeks later, I received my account statement in the mail: -$125. Turns out, the hot dog had caused me to overdraft my account, incurring a $30 fine. Then the gum incurred a second overdraft fee for an additional $30 fee. Both of these fees, unpaid, each caused a second $30 charge. The fees felt arbitrary and capricious, but they are common. Almost everyone I knew had some story of unfortunate banking fees. The next night, I unceremoniously tossed my debit card into a box of mementos.

What I didn’t know at the time was that charging fees on accounts (and other “non-interest income” like wealth management, market making, securitization, mortgage and loan processing, credit card service, and arranging mergers and acquisitions) was big business for banks. It was so substantial that right before the 2008 crash JP Morgan Chase was making almost $94 billion from non-interest income, while making just $52 billion from their interest income. This was all part of a tidal shift in banking that began three decades earlier, as sociologists Ken-Hou Lin and Megan Tobias Neely explain in their brilliant new book Divested: Inequality in the Age of Finance. “Account fees for maintenance, transfer, overdraft, and minimum balances,” they write, “flourished in the 1980s, becoming banks’ major source of revenue.”

Before the 1980s, banking was a sleepy, hierarchical business that played a minor role in the economy. Banks arranged financing for individuals and businesses; they took deposits and handed out loans. They were intermediaries, servants to economic life. Their profits came from interest income: the difference between how much they paid depositors in interest and how much they charged borrowers. But after the 1980s, regulatory changes legalized new sources of revenue, and banking became one of the most profitable sectors of the economy. Soon, banking was running the show.