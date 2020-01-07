Why We Can’t Sleep Is a Portrait of Gen X at Midlife

Still, I accept most of Calhoun’s arguments, largely because they’re commonsensical. She is canny on the subject of women and professional ambition. Yes, women of her generation were raised more equitably than their mothers were. They expected to enter the workforce, sometimes carrying with them the burden of their mothers’ frustrated ambitions. Calhoun cites the seminal advertisement for Enjoli—in which a blonde transforms from corporate killer to saucy housewife—as representative of women’s naïve expectation that they could be breadwinner, sex kitten, and mommy at the same time. “The belief that girls could do anything morphed into a directive that they must do everything,” Calhoun writes. Indeed. We still talk about women having it all!

Television commercials like this had an adverse effect. It’s only rarely that my Netflix-watching children experience broadcast advertising (after one such episode, my older son told me we ought to consider buying an “all-new Chrysler Pacifica”). For Calhoun and her peers, ads for Slinky or Mentos are a common text. We have been primed our whole lives to want. This hasn’t got most of us anywhere but into debt.

We know, already, that middle-class comfort is harder to attain than it once was, and the author cites many studies to show how her generation has been betrayed by the collapse of that American dream. The state of the stock market at graduation, for example, will affect your career choice; entering the workforce during a strong economy is better for your wages over the long haul. You can even skip the studies for the simple historical record: “Gen X was hit hard by the 1987 market crash, the 1991–92 economic slowdown, and the dot-com bubble burst, setting off a recession—followed six months later by the terrorist attacks of September 11.” This grim recitation is familiar, and when you weigh it against the advantages of the previous generation (a vibrant postwar economy, just for starters)—well, no wonder the bitter riposte “OK, Boomer” has caught on.

I’m skeptical of Calhoun’s thesis that watching the Challenger explode on television in 1986 was psychically damaging, so much so that it may be the root of our desire to hover over our own kids. But I am persuaded by her assertion that there’s some particular trauma at play. We were latchkey kids, or the children of divorce (more widespread among our parents’ generation than theirs), raised to fear kidnappers. You can maybe understand our parental impulse to cosset. Unanswered, as yet, is what effect this will have in turn on the next generation.