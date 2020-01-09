Alice Adams’s Afterlife

It’s just one of the tough truths of being an artist that you can publish 17 books and dozens of short stories—in both the big commercial magazines and the beloved literary journals—and wind up, two decades after your death, a footnote. If you’re lucky you’ll get a renaissance. The posthumous salvation of our literary foremothers seems to happen regularly these days: Jean Stafford, Lucia Berlin, Bette Howland—now it’s Alice Adams’s turn.



ALICE ADAMS: PORTRAIT OF A WRITER by Carol Sklenicka Scribner, 592 pp., $35.00

Biographer Carole Skelnicka has written an exhaustive new study, Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer, and there’s also a new edition of The Stories of Alice Adams. Though not a household name, Adams has been widely anthologized alongside the greats of the short story, like John Cheever, Raymond Carver (Skelnicka’s previous subject), Joyce Carol Oates, and Lorrie Moore. The fiction that Adams published in The New Yorker in the 1970s was, in many ways, the prototypical New Yorker story: a middle-class milieu, dissected with linguistic clarity, concluding with a kind of oblique understatement: “And later I married the other man, and later still I almost got used to being happy.” (From “Home Is Where,” a story first published in Redbook; this style was not limited to The New Yorker.)

Adams wrote mostly about women, the majority of them white and wealthy, but they’re all sort of disappointed, and what could be more universal? “Three children, and as many abortions. I hate the symmetry, but there you are. I haven’t counted lovers. It comes to a normal life, for a woman of my age.” (“Truth or Consequences.”) To some readers these stories will seem like throwbacks or curiosities. But Adams’s approach—so far from the prevailing taste—can still surprise.

Her stories often begin with a confident authorial assertion, not minimalist but efficient: “Ardis Bascombe, the tobacco heiress, who twenty years ago was a North Carolina beauty queen, is now sitting in the kitchen of her San Francisco house, getting drunk.” (“Beautiful Girl.”)