Alice Adams’s Afterlife

Adams wrote mostly about women, the majority of them white and wealthy, but they’re all sort of disappointed, and what could be more universal? “Three children, and as many abortions. I hate the symmetry, but there you are. I haven’t counted lovers. It comes to a normal life, for a woman of my age.” (“Truth or Consequences.”) To some readers these stories will seem like throwbacks or curiosities. But Adams’s approach—so far from the prevailing taste—can still surprise.

Her stories often begin with a confident authorial assertion, not minimalist but efficient: “Ardis Bascombe, the tobacco heiress, who twenty years ago was a North Carolina beauty queen, is now sitting in the kitchen of her San Francisco house, getting drunk.” (“Beautiful Girl.”)

Stories contains 53 works published across 31 years, but it is impressively consistent. The protagonists are women living in Northern California, or maybe they’re vacationing there, or perhaps they hail from North Carolina and are reminiscing about their youth there. These women are less concerned with being mothers or daughters or friends than with romance. In “To See You Again,” a woman remembers a long-ago crush on one of her students—“Just a messy red-haired kid was how someone else might have seen him. Whereas to me: perfect poignant beauty”—when an actor in a film reminds her of him. That’s all: an echo of the past that seems to mean something, an innocent erotic attachment.