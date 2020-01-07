What the Media Is Getting Wrong About Soleimani’s Killing

Indeed, none of the White House’s stated or presumed foreign policy goals make any sense, giving the distinct impression there weren’t any in the first place. Instead of stopping Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon, the Trump administration has accelerated that possibility. Instead of securing greater influence in the Middle East, it has likely lost it, particularly in Iraq, which voted to expel U.S. troops on Monday. Instead of reestablishing deterrence, it has invited more attacks, if not outright war. And instead of shaking the Iranian regime, it has seemingly united Iran, which only weeks ago was wracked by popular protests, in mourning and anger. Trump’s likely actual rationales—uniting the Republican Party, distracting from impeachment, winning reelection—are all domestic in nature.



What the Iran coverage shows is that the mainstream media’s biggest liability remains its credulous approach to an administration with zero credibility. Given Trump’s track record—and his thousands of lies as president—there is simply no reason to take anything that he says at face value. The Bush administration at least dressed up its lies with theater, with Colin Powell at the United Nations; the Trump administration has offered nothing to support its claim that “imminent” attacks against Americans were being planned, or that killing Soleimani was the only way to prevent these attacks, or that hitting Iran’s top general with a missile was meant to forestall a war with Iran.



The media’s lackluster coverage of Soleimani’s death has been abetted by the Democratic Party’s response to it. Rather than forcefully calling out his targeted assassination as a violation of international law that puts the country at risk of another war in the Middle East, most Democrats have issued gutless, mealy-mouthed statements that bolster the administration’s central claim: that Soleimani was a baddie who had it coming. The Democrats—still petrified of being seen as soft on national security, still beholden to D.C.’s foreign policy blob—are adding undeserved credibility to his assassination.

