What the Media Is Getting Wrong About Soleimani’s Killing

What was the strategic goal of Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassem Soleimani? This is, on its face, a silly question. Trump’s initial public comment was a low-resolution image of an American flag tweeted from his personal account—cloaking himself in cheap patriotism, as if he were cosplaying George W. Bush. Reporting from The Washington Post and others revealed that the strike on Soleimani was never seriously considered by the military until Trump ordered it—it had been put on a menu of retaliatory options to make more effective, less incendiary options seem more palatable.

The drone strike at Baghdad airport was selected, in other words, because Trump, a jumble of contradictory impulses and a man with no head for strategy, will almost always pick the most bombastic option, particularly when he’s in need of a quick distraction from domestic troubles.



And yet, there has been plenty of speculation about the strategic significance of Soleimani’s killing. The administration quickly offered its own rationale. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested, without evidence, that the Iranian general, who was responsible for Iran’s proxy wars throughout the Middle East and had helped spearhead the country’s strategy to keep war-torn Iraq as a vassal state, was taken out because he was planning “imminent attacks” against Americans. Trump, echoing this line, said that he ordered the assassination to “stop a war,” adding, “We did not take action to start a war.”



These lines were repeated uncritically by a number of news outlets. Others added their own “analysis” of the president’s rash decision, which was perceived by Iran to be a naked act of war. “The calculus was straightforward,” The New York Times’s David Sanger wrote over the weekend. “Washington had to re-establish deterrence, and show the Iranian leadership that missiles fired at ships in the Persian Gulf and at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, along with attacks inside Iraq that cost the life of an American contractor, would not go without a response.”

